Chiefs sign running back Darwin Thompson back to practice squad

Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad moves don’t always catch the attention of a fan base, but one came through on Friday that might: the team brought back running back Darwin Thompson by signing him to its practice squad.

Running back Darwin Thompson is back with the #Chiefs, according to the NFL’s transaction report. KC signed him to its practice squad. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 14, 2022

The Chiefs drafted Thompson, 24, as a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In two seasons in Kansas City, Thompson rushed 64 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 108 yards and a score through the air. Thompson was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship team.

In late August, the Chiefs waived him as they made their cutdown to a 53-man roster, instead keeping three other backs in starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire and backups Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon. Rather than staying on the Chiefs’ practice squad, Thompson chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spending the season on their practice squad.

The Bucs released Thompson on Thursday, opening the door for the Chiefs, who will be without Edwards-Helaire in their first playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Chiefs already have Derrick Gore in addition to Williams and McKinnon on their active roster and Elijah McGuire on the practice squad, but Thompson provides some deep insurance.

It also is always good to add a former draft pick, and who knows? Perhaps the Chiefs play the Bucs sometime in the next few weeks.