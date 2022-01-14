More than 90% of Chiefs fans are confident heading into the weekend

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we check in on the confidence of Chiefs fans headed into the playoffs — and go league-wide to see which game this weekend is the most anticipated.

Fan confidence

The Chiefs’ come-from-behind win over the Denver Broncos in Week 18 gave fans a slight boost of confidence heading into the postseason, up 3 points to 93% of the fan base. The confidence rating had dipped to 90% following the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Confidence in the club only stands to go up if the Chiefs can win this weekend. At this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook says the Chiefs are favored to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers by 12.5 points.

Wild Card Weekend national voting

According to our polling, about a quarter of the league’s fans are looking forward to Patriots at Bills (25%). 49ers at Cowboys is slightly behind in second place at 23%. Only 13% of the NFL’s fans are most looking forward to the Chiefs’ Wild Card game.

