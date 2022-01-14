Chiefs vs. Steelers final injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not play

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs open up the postseason in the Wild Card Round, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder LP DNP DNP OUT Darrel Williams RB Toe LP LP LP QUEST Orlando Brown T Calf FP FP FP - Andrew Wylie OL Glute FP FP FP - Travis Kelce TE Hip FP FP FP - Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP LP FP - Willie Gay LB Wrist FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP - Tyrann Mathieu S Knee FP FP FP -

Steelers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Najee Harris RB Elbow DNP DNP FP QUEST Trai Turner G Knee - DNP FP - Dan Moore Jr. T Ankle FP FP FP - Ben Roethlisberger QB Pec/Rt. Shoulder LP FP FP - Arthur Maulet DB Concussion LP FP FP -

Some notes

With the final practice of the week in the books, we have an official status for the three Chiefs in question. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) has officially been ruled out for the game. The next running back up, Darrel Williams (toe) is officially questionable — but it’s fair to expect that Williams, Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon will all be active with Edwards-Helaire out of the lineup.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Edwards-Helaire: "He tested it out a few days ago and it wasn't quite as good as what we thought it might be and he thought it might be. So, he'll be listed as out when you get the report here."

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) dialed it back with a limited practice on Thursday, but he is expected to play.

Reid on Williams and Hill: "Yeah, I think [they will play], unless something happens."

It is notable that Steelers running back Najee Harris (elbow) missed practice twice this week. Harris was a full participant on Friday, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly saying that the workout will be "telling" as to his game-day status; Harris is officially questionable. His full participation likely indicates he will start against Kansas City.

A player to watch who does not appear on the report is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The wide receiver did practice on Thursday and Friday but does not appear on the report, as he is on injured reserve. He reportedly has a chance to be activated Saturday and may play on Sunday. Stay tuned.

