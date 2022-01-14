Filed under: WATCH: Chris Jones has a fun message for Chiefs fans headed to Arrowhead Stadium “Whooooooooooooooo!” By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Jan 14, 2022, 1:29pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Chris Jones has a fun message for Chiefs fans headed to Arrowhead Stadium Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Safe to say #Chiefs Chris Jones is fired up for Sunday night pic.twitter.com/oiMhNvIXVk— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 14, 2022 Some Ric Flair energy from Chris Jones entering Sunday. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
