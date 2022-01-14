2 Chiefs named as 2021 Associated Press Second-team All-Pros

The Associated Press has released the results of its annual voting for the 2021 NFL All-Pro team — and no Kansas City Chiefs players have been selected to the first team. But tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones were named second-team All-Pros.
Last season, Kelce was one of just two NFL players who were unanimous choices for the first team. A year later, Kelce received just nine of the 50 votes cast by the panel of NFL sportswriters from around the country. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews received all the rest of the votes.
Still, Kelce has now been a first or-second team selection for six consecutive seasons. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020, 2018 and 2016.
This season, Kelce accumulated 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns on 92 receptions — his lowest number of receiving yards since 2017. But he has now set another record by having over 1,000 receiving yards for six seasons running. No other tight end has ever had more than four seasons total — much less six in a row.
This is Jones’ third second-team All-Pro selection. He was given the same honor for both the 2018 and 2020 seasons. This year, the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald was once again a unanimous selection of the voters, while the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cam Heyward collected 19 votes to make the first team. Jones and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans made the second squad with 10 votes each.
But that was it. Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill — a first-team selection in 2020 — received no votes, while the Green Bay Packs’ Davante Adams, the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers were elected to the first team — both Adams and Kupp unanimously. The Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings made the second team.
In 2021, Hill had 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns while setting a Chiefs record of 111 receptions — a record previously held by Kelce.
Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu — another 2020 first-team selection — received only a single vote in 2021. Safeties Kevin Byard of the Titans and Jordan Poyer of the Buffalo Bills were named to the first team, while the Denver Broncos’ Justin Simmons, the Bills’ Micah Hyde and the Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker made the second squad.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a second-team selection in 2020. But this year, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named to the first team, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made the second team. No other quarterbacks received votes.
2021 All-Pro voting totals are found here.
AP All-Pro first team
Offense
- Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
- Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
- Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore
- Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco
- Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
- Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
- Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
- Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
- Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Defense
- Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
- Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
- Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay
- Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
- Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
Special teams
- Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
- Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas
- Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
- Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
- Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans
- Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
AP All-Pro second team
Offense
- Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
- Running Back — vacant (Jonathan Taylor was a unanimous selection)
- Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
- Wide Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;
- Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
- Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
- Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
- Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
Defense
- Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
- Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
- Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
- Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta
- Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
Special teams
- Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
- Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas
- Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers
- Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago
- Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.
- Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta
