2 Chiefs named as 2021 Associated Press Second-team All-Pros

The Associated Press has released the results of its annual voting for the 2021 NFL All-Pro team — and no Kansas City Chiefs players have been selected to the first team. But tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones were named second-team All-Pros.

Last season, Kelce was one of just two NFL players who were unanimous choices for the first team. A year later, Kelce received just nine of the 50 votes cast by the panel of NFL sportswriters from around the country. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews received all the rest of the votes.

Still, Kelce has now been a first or-second team selection for six consecutive seasons. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2020, 2018 and 2016.

This season, Kelce accumulated 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns on 92 receptions — his lowest number of receiving yards since 2017. But he has now set another record by having over 1,000 receiving yards for six seasons running. No other tight end has ever had more than four seasons total — much less six in a row.

This is Jones’ third second-team All-Pro selection. He was given the same honor for both the 2018 and 2020 seasons. This year, the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald was once again a unanimous selection of the voters, while the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cam Heyward collected 19 votes to make the first team. Jones and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans made the second squad with 10 votes each.

But that was it. Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill — a first-team selection in 2020 — received no votes, while the Green Bay Packs’ Davante Adams, the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers were elected to the first team — both Adams and Kupp unanimously. The Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings made the second team.

In 2021, Hill had 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns while setting a Chiefs record of 111 receptions — a record previously held by Kelce.

Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu — another 2020 first-team selection — received only a single vote in 2021. Safeties Kevin Byard of the Titans and Jordan Poyer of the Buffalo Bills were named to the first team, while the Denver Broncos’ Justin Simmons, the Bills’ Micah Hyde and the Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker made the second squad.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a second-team selection in 2020. But this year, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named to the first team, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made the second team. No other quarterbacks received votes.

2021 All-Pro voting totals are found here.

AP All-Pro first team

Offense

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Defense

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

Special teams

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

AP All-Pro second team

Offense

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running Back — vacant (Jonathan Taylor was a unanimous selection)

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;

Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

Defense

Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

Special teams