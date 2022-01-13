Chiefs vs. Steelers Thursday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Najee Harris both in question for game

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs open up the postseason in the Wild Card Round, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder LP DNP - - Darrel Williams RB Toe LP LP - - Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP LP - - Orlando Brown T Calf FP FP - - Andrew Wylie OL Glute FP FP - - Travis Kelce TE Hip FP FP - - Willie Gay LB Wrist FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - - Tyrann Mathieu S Knee FP FP - -

Steelers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Trai Turner G Knee - DNP - - Najee Harris RB Elbow DNP DNP - - Dan Moore Jr. T Ankle FP FP - - Ben Roethlisberger QB Pec/Rt. Shoulder LP FP - - Arthur Maulet DB Concussion LP FP - -

Some notes

After what looked like to be a trend in the right direction for the three Chiefs in question on Wednesday, Thursday’s report might be fairly categorized as a trend in the wrong direction.

While Darrel Williams (toe) remained limited , wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) was downgraded to a limited after looking good on Wednesday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed the practice entirely.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remained confident in the RB group as a whole: "My comfort level is where it always is—the next man is up. The thing is Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) is going to do everything he can to be out there this weekend and we're going to let the people take care of what they need to take care of. But on top of that, Greg Lewis is doing a heck of a job with those guys. When given an opportunity, those guys have proven that they can rise to the challenge. So, I expect our guys regardless of who is out there playing to go out there and play hard and play fast, but on top of that, to give us something productive to help us to secure a victory."

It is notable that Steelers running back Najee Harris (elbow) was not at practice for the second day in a row. Harris is scheduled to practice on Friday, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly saying that the workout will be "telling" as to his game-day status.

Pittsburgh Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) was a full participant after missing the Steelers' final game, a sign that he will return to the lineup against the Chiefs.

Starting right guard Trai Turner (knee) — a new addition on Thursday — is a situation to watch. He missed practice after not appearing on the injury report on Wednesday.

