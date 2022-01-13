Ben Roethlisberger's limitations give the Chiefs a big advantage

On the latest episode of Arrowhead Pride’s Great British Chiefs Show podcast, Tom Childs and Brad Symcox discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers — and how Ben Roethlisberger limits what the Steelers can do offensively.

The Chiefs' Week 16 matchup against the Steelers was a dominant 36-10 win. Over the last two seasons, Roethlisberger’s limitations as a passer have been glaring. Over this season, his lack of arm strength has lowered the upside of the Steelers offense. With only 34 offensive touchdowns, Pittsburgh ranks as the NFL’s seventh-worst team.

Can the Steelers' offense overcome Ben Roethlisberger?

Tom: “The most important position on the field is quarterback. With Big Ben, yes, he’s going to go out there and give everything. He won’t want to leave anything on the field. But I just think he’s so so bad — and such a shadow of his former self — that it’s impossible for the Steelers to trust him to win a playoff game. The Steelers will win this game if they get an all-time defensive performance and they are stupidly aggressive... if they aren’t that aggressive they’ll need Mike Tomlin to leave everything out there — and if he doesn’t, then his team doesn’t stand a chance.”

Brad: “On the flip side, the Chiefs’ mindset going into this game — for me — is that they have to think the season is done: ‘It’s a new season, we have the home-field advantage, let’s go out there and put on a show’... It’s important the Chiefs get off to a really quick start in this... I think the Chiefs are going to come out of the gates in this.”

Tom: “I’d like to see the offense come out and do what it’s done recently in terms of the first drive. Let’s carry that on into the playoffs — because a good start is important in the playoffs. Atmospheres matter — and playoff atmospheres are completely different from any other atmosphere... we’ve seen with this team recently; they are very good at starting games — and then they tend to peter out a little bit... there’s that lull we’ve seen in too many Chiefs games this year that I think they will get away with against the Steelers. If they’re good for the first quarter, the first half of the second quarter, I think that will be enough. I don’t think the Steelers have what it takes to bring themselves back into a game.”

Brad: “The Chiefs will set themselves up on defense where they’ll be more focused on stopping that run threat... it has favored Spags quite a lot this year — and this Chiefs defense has been quite aggressive on the blitz. That is the right way to play this with Big Ben as the quarterback. He’s not mobile — and he’s going to want to get the ball out quickly — but that’s how mistakes happen... when you’ve got the likes of Melvin Ingram, Frank Clark and Chris Jones shooting up the middle, it’s going to panic you. I don’t care who you are. If you see those three coming at you, you’re going to want to get the ball out as quick as possible.”

