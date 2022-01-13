The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend opens with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be on NBC/Peacock — locally on KSHB/41. Then CBS/Paramount+ (KCTV/5) will have the New England Patriots (10-7) on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (11-6) at 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s action begins at noon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) on FOX (WDAF/4). Then CBS/Nickleodeon/Amazon (KCTV/5) will carry the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at 3:40 p.m. NBC/Peacock (KSHB/41) will have Sunday Night Football at 7:15 p.m., featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) against the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) from Arrowhead Stadium.
Then in the first-ever Monday Night Football playoff game, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) will host the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) on ESPN (KMBC/9).
Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 178-91-3
Poll
Who wins Raiders (10-7) at Bengals (10-7)?
-
0%
Raiders
-
0%
Bengals
Poll
Who wins Patriots (10-7) at Bills (11-6)?
-
0%
Patriots
-
0%
Bills
Poll
Who wins Eagles (9-8) at Buccaneers (13-4)?
-
0%
Eagles
-
0%
Buccaneers
Poll
Who wins 49ers (10-7) at Cowboys (12-5)?
-
0%
49ers
-
0%
Cowboys
Poll
Who wins Cardinals (11-6) at Rams (12-5)?
-
0%
Cardinals
-
0%
Rams
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 11 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 12 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 13 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 14 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 15 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 16 picks
|13-3-0
|Week 17 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 18 picks
|11-5-0
|Total
|178-91-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Kristian Gumminger
|120
|56
|1
|0.6808
|2
|2
|Mark Gunnels
|161
|78
|1
|0.6729
|3
|3
|Bryan Stewart
|176
|95
|1
|0.6489
|4
|5
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|167
|93
|1
|0.6418
|5
|7
|Pete Sweeney
|174
|97
|1
|0.6415
|5
|4
|Matt Stagner
|165
|92
|1
|0.6415
|7
|6
|Talon Graff
|173
|98
|1
|0.6379
|7
|8
|Jared Sapp
|173
|98
|1
|0.6379
|9
|10
|Kramer Sansone
|166
|98
|1
|0.6283
|10
|9
|Stephen Serda
|169
|101
|1
|0.6255
|11
|11
|Ethan Willinger
|169
|102
|1
|0.6232
|12
|12
|Rocky Magaña
|165
|106
|1
|0.6085
|13
|13
|John Dixon
|161
|110
|1
|0.5938
In the final week of the regular season, Kramer Sansone and Ron Kopp led the Arrowhead Pride staff with 11-5-0 head-to-head records. Three other staffers went 10-6-0. Against the spread, Kristian Gumminger was 12-4-0, followed by Mark Gunnels at 11-5-0. Stephen Serda was 11-5-0 in over/under, with Kramer and Matt Stagner right behind at 10-6-0. Overall, Kramer and Ron led the way at 28-20-0. Kristian was 30-17-0.
Among hundreds of Tallysight’s NFL experts in Week 18, Kramer and Ron ranked seventh and eighth head-to-head, while Kristian and Mark ranked first and 15th against the spread. Overall, Kramer and Ron ranked ninth and 18th.
Over the whole season, Ron and Kramer rank seventh and 19th head-to-head — while Mark now tops the rankings against the spread, followed by Pete Sweeney at 11th and Kristian at 19th. Jared Sapp is ranked second in over/under, followed by Kristian at ninth. Overall, Kristian is in second place, Pete ranks fourth and Mark comes in at ninth.
