The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend opens with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be on NBC/Peacock — locally on KSHB/41. Then CBS/Paramount+ (KCTV/5) will have the New England Patriots (10-7) on the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (11-6) at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s action begins at noon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) on FOX (WDAF/4). Then CBS/Nickleodeon/Amazon (KCTV/5) will carry the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at 3:40 p.m. NBC/Peacock (KSHB/41) will have Sunday Night Football at 7:15 p.m., featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) against the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) from Arrowhead Stadium.

Then in the first-ever Monday Night Football playoff game, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) will host the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) on ESPN (KMBC/9).

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 178-91-3

Poll Who wins Raiders (10-7) at Bengals (10-7)? Raiders

Bengals vote view results 0% Raiders (0 votes)

0% Bengals (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins Patriots (10-7) at Bills (11-6)? Patriots

Bills vote view results 0% Patriots (0 votes)

0% Bills (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins Eagles (9-8) at Buccaneers (13-4)? Eagles

Buccaneers vote view results 0% Eagles (0 votes)

0% Buccaneers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins 49ers (10-7) at Cowboys (12-5)? 49ers

Cowboys vote view results 0% 49ers (0 votes)

0% Cowboys (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins Cardinals (11-6) at Rams (12-5)? Cardinals

Rams vote view results 0% Cardinals (0 votes)

0% Rams (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kristian Gumminger 120 56 1 0.6808 2 2 Mark Gunnels 161 78 1 0.6729 3 3 Bryan Stewart 176 95 1 0.6489 4 5 Ron Kopp Jr. 167 93 1 0.6418 5 7 Pete Sweeney 174 97 1 0.6415 5 4 Matt Stagner 165 92 1 0.6415 7 6 Talon Graff 173 98 1 0.6379 7 8 Jared Sapp 173 98 1 0.6379 9 10 Kramer Sansone 166 98 1 0.6283 10 9 Stephen Serda 169 101 1 0.6255 11 11 Ethan Willinger 169 102 1 0.6232 12 12 Rocky Magaña 165 106 1 0.6085 13 13 John Dixon 161 110 1 0.5938

In the final week of the regular season, Kramer Sansone and Ron Kopp led the Arrowhead Pride staff with 11-5-0 head-to-head records. Three other staffers went 10-6-0. Against the spread, Kristian Gumminger was 12-4-0, followed by Mark Gunnels at 11-5-0. Stephen Serda was 11-5-0 in over/under, with Kramer and Matt Stagner right behind at 10-6-0. Overall, Kramer and Ron led the way at 28-20-0. Kristian was 30-17-0.

Among hundreds of Tallysight’s NFL experts in Week 18, Kramer and Ron ranked seventh and eighth head-to-head, while Kristian and Mark ranked first and 15th against the spread. Overall, Kramer and Ron ranked ninth and 18th.

Over the whole season, Ron and Kramer rank seventh and 19th head-to-head — while Mark now tops the rankings against the spread, followed by Pete Sweeney at 11th and Kristian at 19th. Jared Sapp is ranked second in over/under, followed by Kristian at ninth. Overall, Kristian is in second place, Pete ranks fourth and Mark comes in at ninth.