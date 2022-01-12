Watch episode 12 of “The Franchise” here; discussion, poll

The Kansas City Chiefs’ behind-the-scenes video series The Franchise premiered its 12th episode of season two at 7:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Wednesday night.

On this episode of The Franchise, we fight to secure seeding in the 2021 NFL Playoffs as the regular season comes to a close. We wrap up our home campaign against the Pittsburgh Steelers, then compete in two tough road trips against the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. Tyrann Mathieu, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, and Frank Clark reflect on the end of the season and The Athletic’s Nate Taylor breaks down end-of-season seeding scenarios.

You can watch above or by using the Chiefs’ YouTube channel.