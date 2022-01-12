 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs vs. Steelers Wednesday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to practice

This Sunday, Kansas City opens the postseason by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs open up the postseason in the Wild Card Round, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Darrel Williams RB Toe LP - - -
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder LP - - -
Orlando Brown T Calf FP - - -
Andrew Wylie OL Glute FP - - -
Travis Kelce TE Hip FP - - -
Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP - - -
Willie Gay LB Wrist FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -
Tyrann Mathieu S Knee FP - - -

Steelers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Najee Harris RB Elbow DNP - - -
Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral/Rt. Shoulder LP - - -
Arthur Maulet DB Concussion LP - - -
Dan Moore Jr. T Ankle FP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs came out of their final regular-season game with three injuries to watch — and to start the week, all three players in question practiced in some capacity.
  • Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) was listed as a full participant, and he appeared spry during the media look:
  • Top running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and Darrel Williams (toe) were limited participants. Wednesday marked Edwards-Helaire’s first practice since the Chiefs’ last game against the Steelers in Week 16. Williams practicing was a step in the right direction.
  • It is notable that Steelers running back Najee Harris (elbow) was not at practice on Wednesday. Check back for his practice status on Thursday afternoon.
  • Pittsburgh Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) was a full participant after missing the Steelers’ final game, a sign that he will return to the lineup against the Chiefs.
  • Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) being listed as limited to start the week is typical.

