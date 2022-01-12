Chiefs vs. Steelers Wednesday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs open up the postseason in the Wild Card Round, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Darrel Williams RB Toe LP - - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder LP - - - Orlando Brown T Calf FP - - - Andrew Wylie OL Glute FP - - - Travis Kelce TE Hip FP - - - Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP - - - Willie Gay LB Wrist FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - - Tyrann Mathieu S Knee FP - - -

Steelers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Najee Harris RB Elbow DNP - - - Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral/Rt. Shoulder LP - - - Arthur Maulet DB Concussion LP - - - Dan Moore Jr. T Ankle FP - - -

Some notes

The Chiefs came out of their final regular-season game with three injuries to watch — and to start the week, all three players in question practiced in some capacity.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) was listed as a full participant, and he appeared spry during the media look:

Looks to me like Tyreek Hill's heel is good to go.