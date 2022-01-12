Chiefs vs. Steelers Wednesday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs open up the postseason in the Wild Card Round, as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|Toe
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Glute
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Hip
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Steelers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Elbow
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|Pectoral/Rt. Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Arthur Maulet
|DB
|Concussion
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Dan Moore Jr.
|T
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs came out of their final regular-season game with three injuries to watch — and to start the week, all three players in question practiced in some capacity.
- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel) was listed as a full participant, and he appeared spry during the media look:
Looks to me like Tyreek Hill’s heel is good to go. Injury report later. pic.twitter.com/JUARQrsopi— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 12, 2022
- Top running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and Darrel Williams (toe) were limited participants. Wednesday marked Edwards-Helaire’s first practice since the Chiefs’ last game against the Steelers in Week 16. Williams practicing was a step in the right direction.
- It is notable that Steelers running back Najee Harris (elbow) was not at practice on Wednesday. Check back for his practice status on Thursday afternoon.
- Pittsburgh Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle) was a full participant after missing the Steelers’ final game, a sign that he will return to the lineup against the Chiefs.
- Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) being listed as limited to start the week is typical.
