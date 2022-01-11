Chiefs activate Joshua Kaindoh from IR; sign seven players for 2022

According to Tuesday’s NFL transactions report, the Kansas City Chiefs have activated rookie defensive end Joshua Kaindoh to the active roster.

Drafted out of Florida State in the fourth round (144th overall), Kaindoh was active for three games at the beginning of the season before being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an ankle injury on October 5. He was designated for return to practice on December 22, which opened a three-week window for Kansas City to activate him to the roster.

The move brings the Chiefs roster to its full complement of 53 players as the team prepares for its Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The team also protected practice squad wide receiver Daurice Fountain, preventing him from being signed to another team before Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs have also signed seven players to Reserve/Futures contracts for 2022: wide receivers Omar Bayless, Gary Jennings and Mathew Sexton, defensive tackles Darius Stills and Lorenzo Neal Jr., tight end Jordan Franks and running back Brenden Knox.

Stills is the son of former Chiefs defensive end Gary Stills, who played for the team from 1999 through 2005. And yes... Neal is the “Junior” to the All-Pro fullback who had a 16-year career with seven different NFL teams — most notably the then-San Diego Chargers from 2003 through 2008.

None of these newly-signed players will be available to play for the Chiefs during the postseason. The Chiefs have essentially placed roster claims on these free agents by signing them to contracts that will become effective when the new league year begins in mid-March.