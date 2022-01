With the conclusion of the 2021 regular season over the weekend, we now know the opponents for all NFL teams in 2022.

Next season, the Kansas City Chiefs will have eight games at home, plus nine more on the road. All AFC teams will play their extra inter-conference opponent on the road under the scheduling formula adopted when the season was extended to 17 games. In 2023, the AFC will play those games at home.

In addition to their games against each other, AFC West teams will play all the squads in the AFC South and NFC West. Each AFCW franchise will also face the NFC South team that finished in the same place within that division in 2020, plus the AFC East and AFC North teams that had identical division finishes in 2021.

Chiefs home games:

Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs road games:

Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Based on their opponents’ 2021 records, next year’s Kansas City schedule is projected to be the league’s 27th easiest — although that will change as teams inevitably rise and fall next season. Here are the projected strength-of-schedule figures for all NFL teams in 2022.

2022 Strength of Schedule Rnk Team SOS Opponents 1 Washington 0.4619 DAL, PHI, NYG, DAL, PHI, NYG, GNB, MIN, CHI, DET, TEN, IND, HOU, JAX, CLE, SFO, ATL 1 Cowboys 0.4619 PHI, WAS, NYG, PHI, WAS, NYG, GNB, MIN, CHI, DET, TEN, IND, HOU, JAX, CIN, LAR, TAM 3 Eagles 0.4636 DAL, WAS, NYG, DAL, WAS, NYG, GNB, MIN, CHI, DET, TEN, IND, HOU, JAX, PIT, ARI, NOR 4 Giants 0.4654 DAL, PHI, WAS, DAL, PHI, WAS, GNB, MIN, CHI, DET, TEN, IND, HOU, JAX, BAL, SEA, CAR 5 Lions 0.4671 GNB, MIN, CHI, GNB, MIN, CHI, DAL, PHI, WAS, NYG, BUF, NWE, MIA, NYJ, JAX, SEA, CAR 6 Jaguars 0.4688 TEN, IND, HOU, TEN, IND, HOU, KAN, LVR, LAC, DEN, DAL, PHI, WAS, NYG, DET, NYJ, BAL 7 Colts 0.4688 TEN, HOU, JAX, TEN, HOU, JAX, KAN, LVR, LAC, DEN, DAL, PHI, WAS, NYG, MIN, NWE, PIT 8 Titans 0.4704 IND, HOU, JAX, IND, HOU, JAX, KAN, LVR, LAC, DEN, DAL, PHI, WAS, NYG, GNB, BUF, CIN 9 Bears 0.4706 GNB, MIN, DET, GNB, MIN, DET, DAL, PHI, WAS, NYG, BUF, NWE, MIA, NYJ, HOU, SFO, ATL 10 Ravens 0.4740 CIN, PIT, CLE, CIN, PIT, CLE, BUF, NWE, MIA, NYJ, TAM, NOR, ATL, CAR, NYG, JAX, DEN 11 Packers 0.4775 MIN, CHI, DET, MIN, CHI, DET, DAL, PHI, WAS, NYG, BUF, NWE, MIA, NYJ, TEN, LAR, TAM 12 Dolphins 0.4809 BUF, NWE, NYJ, BUF, NWE, NYJ, CIN, PIT, CLE, BAL, GNB, MIN, CHI, DET, SFO, HOU, LAC 13 Vikings 0.4844 GNB, CHI, DET, GNB, CHI, DET, DAL, PHI, WAS, NYG, BUF, NWE, MIA, NYJ, IND, ARI, NOR 14 Texans 0.4878 TEN, IND, JAX, TEN, IND, JAX, KAN, LVR, LAC, DEN, DAL, PHI, WAS, NYG, CHI, MIA, CLE 15 Browns 0.4948 CIN, PIT, BAL, CIN, PIT, BAL, BUF, NWE, MIA, NYJ, TAM, NOR, ATL, CAR, WAS, HOU, LAC 16 Jets 0.4948 BUF, NWE, MIA, BUF, NWE, MIA, CIN, PIT, CLE, BAL, GNB, MIN, CHI, DET, SEA, JAX, DEN 17 Patriots 0.4982 BUF, MIA, NYJ, BUF, MIA, NYJ, CIN, PIT, CLE, BAL, GNB, MIN, CHI, DET, ARI, IND, LVR 18 Broncos 0.5085 KAN, LVR, LAC, KAN, LVR, LAC, TEN, IND, HOU, JAX, LAR, ARI, SFO, SEA, CAR, NYJ, BAL 19 Steelers 0.5121 CIN, CLE, BAL, CIN, CLE, BAL, BUF, NWE, MIA, NYJ, TAM, NOR, ATL, CAR, PHI, IND, LVR 20 Bills 0.5121 NWE, MIA, NYJ, NWE, MIA, NYJ, CIN, PIT, CLE, BAL, GNB, MIN, CHI, DET, LAR, TEN, KAN 21 Panthers 0.5122 TAM, NOR, ATL, TAM, NOR, ATL, LAR, ARI, SFO, SEA, CIN, PIT, CLE, BAL, DEN, DET, NYG 22 Seahawks 0.5172 LAR, ARI, SFO, LAR, ARI, SFO, TAM, NOR, ATL, CAR, KAN, LVR, LAC, DEN, NYJ, DET, NYG 23 Chargers 0.5190 KAN, LVR, DEN, KAN, LVR, DEN, TEN, IND, HOU, JAX, LAR, ARI, SFO, SEA, ATL, MIA, CLE 24 Falcons 0.5242 TAM, NOR, CAR, TAM, NOR, CAR, LAR, ARI, SFO, SEA, CIN, PIT, CLE, BAL, LAC, CHI, WAS 25 Raiders 0.5276 KAN, LAC, DEN, KAN, LAC, DEN, TEN, IND, HOU, JAX, LAR, ARI, SFO, SEA, NOR, NWE, PIT 26 Saints 0.5278 TAM, ATL, CAR, TAM, ATL, CAR, LAR, ARI, SFO, SEA, CIN, PIT, CLE, BAL, LVR, MIN, PHI 27 Chiefs 0.5328 LVR, LAC, DEN, LVR, LAC, DEN, TEN, IND, HOU, JAX, LAR, ARI, SFO, SEA, TAM, BUF, CIN 28 49ers 0.5329 LAR, ARI, SEA, LAR, ARI, SEA, TAM, NOR, ATL, CAR, KAN, LVR, LAC, DEN, MIA, CHI, WAS 29 Buccaneers 0.5346 NOR, ATL, CAR, NOR, ATL, CAR, LAR, ARI, SFO, SEA, CIN, PIT, CLE, BAL, KAN, GNB, DAL 30 Bengals 0.5364 PIT, CLE, BAL, PIT, CLE, BAL, BUF, NWE, MIA, NYJ, TAM, NOR, ATL, CAR, DAL, TEN, KAN 31 Cardinals 0.5432 LAR, SFO, SEA, LAR, SFO, SEA, TAM, NOR, ATL, CAR, KAN, LVR, LAC, DEN, NWE, MIN, PHI 32 Rams 0.5675 ARI, SFO, SEA, ARI, SFO, SEA, TAM, NOR, ATL, CAR, KAN, LVR, LAC, DEN, BUF, GNB, DAL

The NFL’s final schedule, including specific dates and times for each game, should be released sometime in May.