Report: Chiefs personnel man Ryan Poles drawing GM interest from Giants

According to CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones, the New York Giants are requesting to interview Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their vacant general manager job.

Ryan Poles is also a riser as a GM candidate. https://t.co/6S1jFavOpC — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 10, 2022

Poles, 36, has been a member of the Chiefs personnel department for nearly 13 years, starting as a scouting assistant in 2009 and working his way up to his current position. He was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers GM job last season.

Poles was previously the Chiefs’ director of college scouting and plays a significant role in the team’s draft strategy, serving as general manager Brett Veach’s right-hand man during draft season. The renewed interest makes sense considering the team’s wildly successful 2021 draft class — one that included three key contributors: linebacker Nick Bolton and starting offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Another name to watch on the Chiefs personnel staff is assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi. Other NFL teams with GM vacancies include the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.