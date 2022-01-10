Report: Broncos request to speak with Eric Bieniemy regarding vacant head coach job

And away we go.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested to interview Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs’ current offensive coordinator, for their vacant head coach position.

The #Broncos are requesting permission to speak with CU legend and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their vacant HC job, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

On Monday, the Broncos chose to “part ways” with Vic Fangio after three seasons as their head coach. Broncos general manager George Paton, who is familiar with the 52-year-old Bieniemy from their time together in Minnesota (2007-10), is leading the search.

This marks the fourth straight season that the Bieniemy has drawn at least one team’s interest to become its head coach. Seven teams were reported to have interviewed the offensive coordinator during last year’s offseason, but every team went in another direction.

The list of teams Bieniemy has been connected to over the past three offseasons is extensive. It includes the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles (2021 offseason), the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants (previous offseasons).

Bieniemy is the only offensive coordinator quarterback Patrick Mahomes has ever known as the team’s starter. Perhaps this is the offseason he finally breaks through.