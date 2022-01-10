Andy Reid provides injury updates on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams

During his usual Zoom press conference early Monday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a few key injury updates to share. On Sunday night, the Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL’s Wild Card round.

As it turns out, the Steelers were the last team that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire played against; he injured his shoulder during Kansas City’s Week 16 matchup with Pittsburgh. But after missing two games and six straight practices, Edwards-Helaire has a chance to return to the field this weekend.

“He’s making great progress,” said Reid. “I think we’ll be able to get a little work out of him this week. We’ll see. We’ll see how the next couple of days go. He’s got a great attitude and wants to be out there.”

Tyreek Hill injured his heel warming up for the team’s game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, seeing limited snaps in the game. Reid also had positive news when it came to his star wide receiver.

“The heel was sore after the game, and it’s making a little progress the other way,” he said. “We’re anticipating he’s going to be OK to go. He’s another one that wants to play every snap he can.”

And finally, Reid had an update on another injury that occurred during Saturday’s game — this on running back Darrel Williams, who missed the second half after injuring his toe.

“Yeah. Darrel, his toe was sore,” said Reid. “It’s still a little tender, but he’s working through that. We’ll just see how he does this week, but I’d anticipate him going.”

Having all three players healthy and fresh for the playoffs would give the Chiefs an obvious boost. The first official injury report of the week will be posted on Wednesday afternoon — when their respective practice statuses will be revealed.