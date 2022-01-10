Chiefs open as heavy favorites vs. Steelers in Wild Card Round

With Week 18 in the books, the NFL’s playoff matchups are set, and we now know the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. Heading into that first playoff matchup, the Chiefs have opened as 13-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

On Saturday, the Chiefs were favored by more than 10 points to beat the Denver Broncos in their final regular-season matchup, but they did not cover the point spread, only defeating their AFC West foe by four points. The Pittsburgh Steelers also finished their season with a division matchup: an AFC North tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. The 16-13 overtime win over the Ravens — combined with Jacksonville's upset win over Indianapolis — sent the Steelers to the playoffs.

The Chiefs are likely such heavy favorites over the Steelers because not only are they home, but they also had one of their best games against the Steelers two weeks ago. The Chiefs won in a 36-10 blowout at Arrowhead.