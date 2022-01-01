Chiefs say Clyde Edwards-Helaire out, Jerick McKinnon in vs. Bengals

Early Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be inactive for the Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, via their official Twitter account.

In the same tweet, the team confirmed that veteran running back Jerick McKinnon would return to the 53-man roster from his four-game stretch on IR.

Edwards-Helaire missed all three practices during the week with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Week 16 win. He was originally designated as questionable, but will now stay in Kansas City and not travel with the team to Cincinnati. It’s the sixth game he will miss this year: he missed a five-game stretch in the middle of the season with a knee injury.

McKinnon had been held out with a hamstring injury, but he is now set to play for the first time since the Dallas Cowboys game; he was hurt on his first special-teams snap of the day.

McKinnon will join running backs Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore as the ball carriers for the Chiefs against the Bengals, who have one of the top run defenses in the NFL. His special-teams presence was also missed: he was top 10 in special-teams snap counts before he was injured.