Most Chiefs fans think they clinch the AFC bye in Week 17

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we asked Chiefs fans how confident they are in the team clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC this week.

It’s all happening on Sunday

The Chiefs have an opportunity to clinch the lone AFC bye week, so long they beat the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins upset the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are currently 4.5-point favorites, and the Dolphins are 2.5-point underdogs.

Most Chiefs fans believe in the parlay (so to speak), with 71% feeling it happens on Sunday. 97% of Chiefs fans are generally confident in the direction of the team

Scary opponents

Of all the current playoff teams in the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts scare about half of Chiefs fans (47%) the most, while 23% believe the Buffalo Bills are the scariest team. Only 16% of fans fear the Tennessee Titans most, despite the fact that the Titans had a 27-3 win over Kansas City earlier this season.

National voting

In a poll of general NFL fans, more than half (54%) believe the Los Angeles Chargers would be the most fun bubble team to make the postseason.

Most fans think the NFC West (44%) is the best division in football, though the AFC West came in second (26%), as a quarter of league-wide fans like the Chiefs’ division.