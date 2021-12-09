Chiefs vs. Raiders Thursday injury report: Lucas Niang practices for second straight day

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chris Lammons CB Ankle DNP DNP - - Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP LP - - Rashad Fenton CB Knee LP LP - - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP FP - - Chris Jones DL Calf FP FP - - Mike Hughes CB Calf FP FP - - Juan Thornhill S Glute FP FP - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Darren Waller WR Knee/Back DNP DNP - - Carl Nassib DE Knee DNP DNP - - Yannick Ngakoue DE NIR-Rest - DNP - - Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring DNP DNP - - Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP DNP - - Quinton Jefferson DT Back DNP LP - - Marquel Lee LB Ribs LP LP - - Cory Littleton LB Shoulder LP LP - - Sutton Smith FB Quad/Ankle LP FP - - Josh Jacobs RB Ankle FP FP - - Johnathan Hankins DT Groin FP FP - - Nate Hobbs CB Knee FP FP - - Johnathan Abram S Thumb FP FP - - Kenyan Drake RB Ankle IR N/A - - Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle IR N/A - -

Some notes

Cornerback and special-teams ace Chris Lammons missed his second straight day of practice, while cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) practiced again on Thursday — though they were limited .

his second straight day of practice, while cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) practiced again on Thursday — though they were . Niang’s status is significant since last week, the Chiefs shut him down after his Wednesday workout. This likely means things are trending in a better direction for the rookie this week.

As a reminder, defensive end Josh Kaindoh (high ankle), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) are on injured reserve , so they do not appear on the injury report.

, so they do not appear on the injury report. The key Raiders injury is that of tight end Darren Waller (knee/back), who missed the team’s last game. Waller did not practice the past two days and Las Vegas is considering him “day to day.” At this time, it seems unlikely that he will practice or play this week.

the past two days and Las Vegas is considering him “day to day.” At this time, it seems unlikely that he will practice or play this week. Two other key players to watch for the Raiders are defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle). Both missed practice on Wednesday to begin the week, but Jefferson returned to limited work Thursday.

on Wednesday to begin the week, but Jefferson returned to work Thursday. Linebacer Cory Littleton (shoulder), another talented defensive player for the Raiders, has been limited in both workouts this week.

For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.