Chiefs nominate Patrick Mahomes for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced quarterback Patrick Mahomes as their nomination for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The honor recognizes a player who exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Patrick Mahomes has been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award!



This award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship and integrity. pic.twitter.com/JALk9VqGAT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 9, 2021

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists are then listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the “NFL Sportsmanship Award category” when players vote in late December.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Art Rooney Sr.

A Kansas City Chiefs player has never won the award, which comes with a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of the winner’s choice. The winner will be named at NFL Honors, which takes place the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI.

For a complete list of the league’s nominees, click here.