Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) playing the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) on Thursday Night Football from Minneapolis.
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The Chiefs are favored to win by 9.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the New York Giants (4-8) will travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5), while the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will be in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (6-6). Both games will be Sunday’s late-afternoon slate.
Sunday’s early games will feature a big AFC North battle with big implications for the Chiefs: the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) will play the Cleveland Browns (6-6) in Ohio. There’s also a big NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on the road against the Washington Football Team (6-6) and a good interconference game where the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will host the San Francisco 49ers (6-6).
In the other late game, the Buffalo Bills (7-5) will be in Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3).
Sunday Night Football will feature a traditional NFC North matchup: the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hosting the Chicago Bears (4-8). Week 14 concludes with a big NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) on Monday Night Football.
There are 14 games on the schedule. The Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be idle.
Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 121-70-3
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (6-5-1) at Vikings (5-7)?
-
37%
Steelers
-
62%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (6-6) at Bengals (7-5)?
-
37%
49ers
-
62%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (8-4) at Browns (6-6)?
-
40%
Ravens
-
59%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (5-7) at Panthers (5-7)?
-
48%
Falcons
-
51%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (8-4) at Washington (6-6)?
-
50%
Cowboys
-
49%
Washington
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (2-10) at Titans (8-4)?
-
15%
Jaguars
-
84%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Saints (5-7) at Jets (3-9)?
-
84%
Saints
-
15%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (4-8) at Texans (2-10)?
-
92%
Seahawks
-
7%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Giants (4-8) at Chargers (7-5)?
-
22%
Giants
-
77%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Lions (1-10-1) at Broncos (6-6)?
-
23%
Lions
-
76%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Bills (7-5) at Buccaneers (9-3)?
-
27%
Bills
-
72%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Bears (4-8) at Packers (9-3)?
-
6%
Bears
-
93%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Rams (8-4) at Cardinals (10-2)?
-
28%
Rams
-
71%
Cardinals
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 11 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 12 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 13 picks
|9-5-0
|Total
|121-70-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Kramer Sansone
|119
|67
|1
|0.6390
|2
|4
|Pete Sweeney
|123
|70
|1
|0.6366
|3
|4
|Bryan Stewart
|122
|71
|1
|0.6314
|4
|2
|Kristian Gumminger
|62
|37
|1
|0.6250
|5
|3
|Stephen Serda
|120
|73
|1
|0.6211
|6
|6
|Matt Stagner
|111
|68
|1
|0.6194
|7
|9
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|119
|74
|1
|0.6160
|8
|8
|Mark Gunnels
|99
|62
|1
|0.6142
|9
|7
|Talon Graff
|118
|75
|1
|0.6108
|10
|10
|Jared Sapp
|117
|76
|1
|0.6057
|11
|12
|Ethan Willinger
|114
|79
|1
|0.5902
|12
|11
|Rocky Magaña
|113
|80
|1
|0.5851
|13
|13
|John Dixon
|110
|83
|1
|0.5696
In Week 13, Pete Sweeney turned in a sparkling 12-2-0 head-to-head record to lead the staff. Ron Kopp Jr. and Bryan Stewart were right behind at 11-3-0. Bryan was terrific against the spread, going 12-2-0 — while Pete, Mark Gunnels and Kristian Gumminger were all 10-4-0. Jared Sapp was outstanding in over/under with a 11-3-0 record, followed by Kristian at 9-5-0. Overall, Pete and Bryan led the staff with a 30-12-0 records. Jared was right behind at 29-13-0.
Among 248 Tallysight experts in Week 13, the Arrowhead Pride staff had a fantastic week! Pete ranked first head-to-head, while Ron and Bryan were ranked eighth and 11th. Bryan was in the top spot against the spread (with both Pete and Mark in the top 20) while Jared ranked first in over/under — with Kristian, Rocky Magaña and Stephen Serda all in the top 20. Overall, Pete and Bryan were ranked 1-2 — and Jared ranked sixth!
On the season, Kramer Sansone and Pete are ranked 13th and 16th head-to-head. Mark and Pete are now ranked fourth and sixth against the spread — while in over/under, Kristian and Jared come in at third and fourth (with Talon Graff ranked 12th). Overall, Pete and Kristian are ranked 12th and 15th.
