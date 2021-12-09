Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) playing the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) on Thursday Night Football from Minneapolis.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The Chiefs are favored to win by 9.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the New York Giants (4-8) will travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5), while the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will be in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (6-6). Both games will be Sunday’s late-afternoon slate.

Sunday’s early games will feature a big AFC North battle with big implications for the Chiefs: the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) will play the Cleveland Browns (6-6) in Ohio. There’s also a big NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on the road against the Washington Football Team (6-6) and a good interconference game where the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will host the San Francisco 49ers (6-6).

In the other late game, the Buffalo Bills (7-5) will be in Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3).

Sunday Night Football will feature a traditional NFC North matchup: the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hosting the Chicago Bears (4-8). Week 14 concludes with a big NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) on Monday Night Football.

There are 14 games on the schedule. The Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be idle.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 121-70-3

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kramer Sansone 119 67 1 0.6390 2 4 Pete Sweeney 123 70 1 0.6366 3 4 Bryan Stewart 122 71 1 0.6314 4 2 Kristian Gumminger 62 37 1 0.6250 5 3 Stephen Serda 120 73 1 0.6211 6 6 Matt Stagner 111 68 1 0.6194 7 9 Ron Kopp Jr. 119 74 1 0.6160 8 8 Mark Gunnels 99 62 1 0.6142 9 7 Talon Graff 118 75 1 0.6108 10 10 Jared Sapp 117 76 1 0.6057 11 12 Ethan Willinger 114 79 1 0.5902 12 11 Rocky Magaña 113 80 1 0.5851 13 13 John Dixon 110 83 1 0.5696

In Week 13, Pete Sweeney turned in a sparkling 12-2-0 head-to-head record to lead the staff. Ron Kopp Jr. and Bryan Stewart were right behind at 11-3-0. Bryan was terrific against the spread, going 12-2-0 — while Pete, Mark Gunnels and Kristian Gumminger were all 10-4-0. Jared Sapp was outstanding in over/under with a 11-3-0 record, followed by Kristian at 9-5-0. Overall, Pete and Bryan led the staff with a 30-12-0 records. Jared was right behind at 29-13-0.

Among 248 Tallysight experts in Week 13, the Arrowhead Pride staff had a fantastic week! Pete ranked first head-to-head, while Ron and Bryan were ranked eighth and 11th. Bryan was in the top spot against the spread (with both Pete and Mark in the top 20) while Jared ranked first in over/under — with Kristian, Rocky Magaña and Stephen Serda all in the top 20. Overall, Pete and Bryan were ranked 1-2 — and Jared ranked sixth!

On the season, Kramer Sansone and Pete are ranked 13th and 16th head-to-head. Mark and Pete are now ranked fourth and sixth against the spread — while in over/under, Kristian and Jared come in at third and fourth (with Talon Graff ranked 12th). Overall, Pete and Kristian are ranked 12th and 15th.