AP staff NFL preview and predictions for Week 14

The Chiefs play the Raiders on Sunday, but we’re picking all of this weekend’s games.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) playing the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) on Thursday Night Football from Minneapolis.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The Chiefs are favored to win by 9.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the New York Giants (4-8) will travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5), while the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will be in Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (6-6). Both games will be Sunday’s late-afternoon slate.

Sunday’s early games will feature a big AFC North battle with big implications for the Chiefs: the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) will play the Cleveland Browns (6-6) in Ohio. There’s also a big NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on the road against the Washington Football Team (6-6) and a good interconference game where the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will host the San Francisco 49ers (6-6).

In the other late game, the Buffalo Bills (7-5) will be in Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3).

Sunday Night Football will feature a traditional NFC North matchup: the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hosting the Chicago Bears (4-8). Week 14 concludes with a big NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) on Monday Night Football.

There are 14 games on the schedule. The Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be idle.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 121-70-3

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (6-5-1) at Vikings (5-7)?

view results
  • 37%
    Steelers
    (121 votes)
  • 62%
    Vikings
    (204 votes)
325 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (6-6) at Bengals (7-5)?

view results
  • 37%
    49ers
    (113 votes)
  • 62%
    Bengals
    (190 votes)
303 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (8-4) at Browns (6-6)?

view results
  • 40%
    Ravens
    (122 votes)
  • 59%
    Browns
    (181 votes)
303 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (5-7) at Panthers (5-7)?

view results
  • 48%
    Falcons
    (136 votes)
  • 51%
    Panthers
    (147 votes)
283 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (8-4) at Washington (6-6)?

view results
  • 50%
    Cowboys
    (145 votes)
  • 49%
    Washington
    (143 votes)
288 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (2-10) at Titans (8-4)?

view results
  • 15%
    Jaguars
    (43 votes)
  • 84%
    Titans
    (238 votes)
281 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (5-7) at Jets (3-9)?

view results
  • 84%
    Saints
    (233 votes)
  • 15%
    Jets
    (43 votes)
276 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (4-8) at Texans (2-10)?

view results
  • 92%
    Seahawks
    (259 votes)
  • 7%
    Texans
    (21 votes)
280 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (4-8) at Chargers (7-5)?

view results
  • 22%
    Giants
    (63 votes)
  • 77%
    Chargers
    (221 votes)
284 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (1-10-1) at Broncos (6-6)?

view results
  • 23%
    Lions
    (65 votes)
  • 76%
    Broncos
    (214 votes)
279 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (7-5) at Buccaneers (9-3)?

view results
  • 27%
    Bills
    (79 votes)
  • 72%
    Buccaneers
    (206 votes)
285 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (4-8) at Packers (9-3)?

view results
  • 6%
    Bears
    (17 votes)
  • 93%
    Packers
    (250 votes)
267 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (8-4) at Cardinals (10-2)?

view results
  • 28%
    Rams
    (79 votes)
  • 71%
    Cardinals
    (200 votes)
279 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 8-7-1
Week 2 picks 10-6-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 10-6-0
Week 5 picks 11-5-0
Week 6 picks 9-4-1
Week 7 picks 10-3-0
Week 8 picks 8-7-0
Week 9 picks 8-6-0
Week 10 picks 9-4-1
Week 11 picks 11-4-0
Week 12 picks 8-7-0
Week 13 picks 9-5-0
Total 121-70-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Kramer Sansone 119 67 1 0.6390
2 4 Pete Sweeney 123 70 1 0.6366
3 4 Bryan Stewart 122 71 1 0.6314
4 2 Kristian Gumminger 62 37 1 0.6250
5 3 Stephen Serda 120 73 1 0.6211
6 6 Matt Stagner 111 68 1 0.6194
7 9 Ron Kopp Jr. 119 74 1 0.6160
8 8 Mark Gunnels 99 62 1 0.6142
9 7 Talon Graff 118 75 1 0.6108
10 10 Jared Sapp 117 76 1 0.6057
11 12 Ethan Willinger 114 79 1 0.5902
12 11 Rocky Magaña 113 80 1 0.5851
13 13 John Dixon 110 83 1 0.5696

In Week 13, Pete Sweeney turned in a sparkling 12-2-0 head-to-head record to lead the staff. Ron Kopp Jr. and Bryan Stewart were right behind at 11-3-0. Bryan was terrific against the spread, going 12-2-0 — while Pete, Mark Gunnels and Kristian Gumminger were all 10-4-0. Jared Sapp was outstanding in over/under with a 11-3-0 record, followed by Kristian at 9-5-0. Overall, Pete and Bryan led the staff with a 30-12-0 records. Jared was right behind at 29-13-0.

Among 248 Tallysight experts in Week 13, the Arrowhead Pride staff had a fantastic week! Pete ranked first head-to-head, while Ron and Bryan were ranked eighth and 11th. Bryan was in the top spot against the spread (with both Pete and Mark in the top 20) while Jared ranked first in over/under — with Kristian, Rocky Magaña and Stephen Serda all in the top 20. Overall, Pete and Bryan were ranked 1-2 — and Jared ranked sixth!

On the season, Kramer Sansone and Pete are ranked 13th and 16th head-to-head. Mark and Pete are now ranked fourth and sixth against the spread — while in over/under, Kristian and Jared come in at third and fourth (with Talon Graff ranked 12th). Overall, Pete and Kristian are ranked 12th and 15th.

