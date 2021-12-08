Chiefs vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Darren Waller considered ‘day to day’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Glute
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Raiders
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|Ankle
|IR
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Ankle
|IR
|-
|-
|-
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee/back
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Quinton Jefferson
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Patrick Onwuasor
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Sutton Smith
|FB
|Quad/ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Marquel Lee
|LB
|Ribs
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Thumb
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- As to be expected, the only rostered Chiefs player missing from practice was cornerback and special-teams ace Chris Lammons, who head coach Andy Reid said has a “high-ankle” sprain.
- Cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) did indeed return to practice on Wednesday.
- As a reminder, defensive end Josh Kaindoh (high ankle), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) are on injured reserve, so they do not appear on the injury report.
- The key Raiders injury is that of tight end Darren Waller (knee/back), who missed the team’s last game. Waller did not practice and Las Vegas is considering him “day to day.”
- Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia, per the Las Vegas Review Journal: “He’s dealing with two things, the knee and the oblique or the rib, whichever one it is, and he got continually a little bit better toward the end of the week. That’s kind of why we kept him in the day-to-day, and then visiting with Chris (Cortez) today, our trainer, same deal. I just saw Waller a little bit ago. I think he’ll get hopefully going maybe out of the pool here in a few days or maybe even tomorrow.”
- Two other key players to watch for the Raiders are defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle). Both missed practice on Wednesday to begin the week.
- The Raiders are reportedly placing running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on the injured reserve list, which will remove them from the injury report.
