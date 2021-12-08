Chiefs vs. Raiders Wednesday injury report: Darren Waller considered ‘day to day’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chris Lammons CB Ankle DNP - - - Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP - - - Rashad Fenton CB Knee LP - - - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP - - - Chris Jones DL Calf FP - - - Mike Hughes CB Calf FP - - - Juan Thornhill S Glute FP - - -

Raiders

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Kenyan Drake RB Ankle IR - - - Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle IR - - - Darren Waller TE Knee/back DNP - - - Quinton Jefferson DT Back DNP - - - Carl Nassib DE Knee DNP - - - Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring DNP - - - Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP - - - Sutton Smith FB Quad/ankle LP - - - Marquel Lee LB Ribs LP - - - Cory Littleton LB Shoulder LP - - - Josh Jacobs RB Ankle FP - - - Johnathan Hankins DT Groin FP - - - Nate Hobbs CB Knee FP - - - Johnathan Abram S Thumb FP - - -

