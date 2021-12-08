Chiefs protect 1 practice squad player in advance of Raiders’ matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs have opted to protect one practice squad player in advance of their Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (set for Noon Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium). Cornerback Josh Jackson is protected, blocking any other team from signing him before Monday.

Kansas City general manager Brett Veach’s protections this year have usually painted clearer pictures on upcoming game statuses (such as protecting Darius Harris for Anthony Hitchens or Daurice Fountain for Marcus Kemp, to name a couple of examples).

The protection of Jackson likely indicates that the Chiefs may be pessimistic about the game status of cornerback and special-teams ace Chris Lammons, who injured his ankle in Sunday night’s 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos. No. 3 cornerback Rashad Fenton also missed that game due to a knee injury.

Jackson, 25, entered the league as a second-round pick made by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 196-pound Iowa product won the 2017 Jack Tatum Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back (former Chiefs safety Eric Berry won the same award at Tennessee in 2008 and 2009). He was also a unanimous All-American. The Chiefs signed him to their practice squad in late October.

Kansas City can protect up to four practice squad players per week.