VIDEO: Examining the film from the Chiefs’ victory over Denver

Every week, the Arrowhead Pride Film Room comes to you from the Arrowhead Pride YouTube channel. Bryan Stewart, Talon Graff and I look at plays from the most-recent Kansas City Chiefs game, breaking down the details of the matchup’s most important plays.
In this week’s show, we went over the Chiefs’ big, 22-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Here’s a guide:
- (3:00-13:45): Two well-designed pass plays that failed to be executed, one with a drop by wide receiver Byron Pringle and the other with pressure disrupting quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ throw.
- (14:00-17:50): A creative way that the Chiefs got running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire the ball in the passing game.
- (18:00-30:00): A three-play review of the Chiefs’ game plan when running the ball.
- (30:50-44:00): Two third-down stops for the Chiefs’ defense — each succeeding in a different way.
- (44:45-49:20): Safety Juan Thornhill’s interception.
- (49:20-51:30): Evaluating Thornhill’s return skills — and the blindside block by linebacker Anthony Hitchens.
