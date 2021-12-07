Tyrann Mathieu is Chiefs’ nominee for Man of the Year

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs’ nominee is safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Here is an excerpt from his official nomination page:

Through his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, Tyrann has been focused on serving and uplifting communities in his home state of Louisiana and in each of the cities he has played in professionally - Arizona, Houston, and Kansas City. His endeavors are tangibly noticeable in many of his signature philanthropic activations. From the distribution of school supplies at the start of the school year to taking under-served youth on a shopping spree as the fall unfolds to doling out turkeys leading into Thanksgiving to providing a special surprise dinner and gifting experience for families leading into the holidays, Tyrann and his Foundation annually are making a mark in his adopted midwestern home. Likewise, though similar efforts aimed at mentorship and uplifting the youth, Tyrann has engrained himself in his native New Orleans thanks to those examples of giving back to the same communities that reared him during his formative years.

All 32 nominees, including Mathieu, will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI. Click here for a full list of nominees.

Charity Challenge

For the seventh year in a row, there will be a “Charity Challenge” aspect to the Man of the Year award. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. Voting begins on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and continues until Monday, Jan. 17. The winner will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations (courtesy of Nationwide).

As you might remember, last year’s “Charity Challenge” winner was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and previous winners include former Chiefs safety Eric Berry.