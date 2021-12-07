Chiefs playoff tickets to go on sale next week

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that tickets for potential postseason games at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale next week.

Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game will go on sale to the [general] public at noon on Monday, Dec. 13. Single-game Divisional and Championship game tickets will go on sale at a later date pending playoff standings. All tickets will be sold online at www.chiefs.com/tickets/.

All ticket delivery will be made into mobile devices; the Arrowhead ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales.

As usual, Jackson County taxpayers will have first crack at single-game tickets. That will happen through an online-only presale conducted from 8 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Monday. Purchasers will be required to purchase their tickets using a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

Chiefs Season Ticket Members have already been provided a chance for to opt-in for playoff tickets; accounts will be charged when each home postseason game is confirmed. STMs will have the opportunity to purchase additional single-game tickets in another presale beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Detailed information about that sale will be given to to STMs via email.

Non-Season Ticket Members interested in securing tickets for all potential home playoff games can do so through a new season ticket purchase or the purchase of a playoff pack. A deposit for 2022 Season Ticket Membership will secure exclusive STM pricing for the 2021 postseason on a pay-as-we-play basis. The playoff pack does not require a 2022 Season Ticket Membership deposit and is also sold on a pay-as-we-play basis at single-game pricing. Season Ticket Membership purchases and playoff packs are both available at www.chiefs.com/tickets/.

2021 NFL Postseason Game Schedule

Wild Card Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 15 – Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Divisional Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 22 – Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

AFC/NFC Championship Games – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Note that beginning in 2021, Wild Card Weekend extends into a Monday Night Football game — meaning that unless the team secures the AFC’s first seed, it would be possible for the Chiefs to play a Wild Card game on the evening of Monday, January 17.

For more information, here is the the full release.