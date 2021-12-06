 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs open as favorites for Week 14 game vs. Raiders

That marks two straight weeks of Kansas City being two-possession favorites over a division rival.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs will play an AFC West division rival for the second week in a row — as the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to visit Arrowhead Stadium. Also for the second week in a row, the Chiefs have opened as 9.5-point favorites for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs were favored against the Denver Broncos by the same margin on Sunday night, and they covered the spread by winning 22-9. The Raiders are coming off a tough 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team, in which WFT kicker Brian Johnson nailed a 48-yarder to seal the game in the final minute.

The Chiefs had their best offensive game of the season against the Raiders in Week 10, as Kansas City’s offense scored five touchdowns en route to a 41-14 victory. The Raiders have gone 1-2 in the three games since, losing to Washington and the Cincinnati Bengals while managing a victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

