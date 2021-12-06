Andy Reid provides 1 injury update after Chiefs’ win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have many injuries to report following their 22-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Head coach Andy Reid announced that cornerback and special-teams contributor Chris Lammons was the team’s lone injury. Lammons hurt his left ankle.

“He’s a tough kid,” Reid said. “[Lammons] did it on the opening kickoff. He’ll work his way back through that.”

Punter Tommy Townsend recently described Lammons as an “incredible” gunner for the Chiefs, and Lammons received one special teams MVP vote in Arrowhead Pride’s “Bye Week Awards.” He typically plays around 80% of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps.

As mentioned above, the Chiefs had no other injuries in the game, though cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Niang (ribs) were ruled out in the official injury report leading into the game.

Reid will speak to the media on Monday at Noon, with the next injury update likely to come on Wednesday afternoon.