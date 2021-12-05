Chiefs vs. Broncos: highlights from the game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football for Week 13. Here are all the Kansas City highlights:
Patrick Mahomes with the tiptoe score
Just vintage Pat. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/K9MIRuHulH— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 6, 2021
Doink!
Sometimes it goes your way. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/LS8ekA6oqZ— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 6, 2021
Juan Thornhill makes the pick
Right to Thornhill. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ECwooFNU2O— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 6, 2021
