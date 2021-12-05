Chiefs-Broncos inactives: Kyle Long out; Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. As expected, right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) will sit out the big AFC West matchup. Offensive lineman Kyle Long is a healthy scratch — but starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) will suit up for the game.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for tonight’s game against Denver:



QB Shane Buechele

CB Rashad Fenton

OT Lucas Niang

OT Kyle Long — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 6, 2021

Both Niang and Fenton had already been declared out in the week’s final injury report on Friday. After missing Friday’s practice with what head coach Andy Reid called “stomach flu,” Edwards-Helaire had been listed as questionable. But a report from early Sunday morning indicated that he had been present for Saturday’s team walkthrough and was expected to play.

With Mike Remmers still on injured reserve, reserve offensive lineman Andrew Wylie will get his third consecutive start in Niang’s place. Fenton — who has been playing very well on the outside when L’Jarius Sneed plays on the inside — will likely be replaced by Mike Hughes. Deandre Baker could see some playing time, too; he’ll be active for the first time since Week 6.

It would not be surprising to see Edwards-Helaire have his snaps limited. With Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve, running Derrick Gore — active this week after being inactive last week — would then be likely to get some snaps behind Darrel Williams.

The Broncos have also released their list of inactives for the game. Running back Melvin Gordon III (shoulder/hip) will not play and nose tackle Mike Purcell will not play. But outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (neck), guard Dalton Risner (back), tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (knee), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), cornerback Nate Hairston (hip) and tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) will all be available.

Gordon had been listed as doubtful on Friday and was downgraded to out on Saturday. This means that rookie Javonte Williams will be making his first NFL start. Risner, Massie, Meinerz, Harris, Cooper, Hairston and Bolles had all been listed as questionable for the game. Purcell had not listed on any of the week’s injury reports.

On Saturday, the Broncos waived wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, making room to activate former Missouri running Damarea Crockett from their practice squad. He is active for the game.

For Sunday’s matchup, neither team made single-game elevations of practice-squad players.