Early games discussion

For the NFL’s Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. That’s right... if you didn’t get the memo, the league flexed this game out of its original Noon kickoff so that it can be seen by a nationwide audience.
So we’ve got all afternoon to wait for this important AFC battle. But there’s plenty of NFL action until then.
Early games
- Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Indianapolis Colts (6-6) at Houston Texans (2-9)
- Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Chicago Bears (4-7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Atlanta Falcons (5-6)
- Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) at New York Jets (3-8)
- New York Giants (4-7) at Miami Dolphins (5-7)
- Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Detroit Lions (0-10-1)
Late games
- Baltimore Ravens (8-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) (locally on KCTV/5)
- Washington Football Team (5-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) (locally on WDAF/4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) at Los Angeles Rams (7-4)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-8)
So while we wait for Chiefs-Broncos, let’s discuss the afternoon games. There are certainly some worth watching!
