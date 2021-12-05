Report: Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘should play’ vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

KC RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed Friday with an illness, was at the Saturday walk-through and should play today vs the #Broncos, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Edwards-Helaire missed practice Friday afternoon due to what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described as a “stomach flu.” Reid added that he expected the running back would be fine to play despite missing the practice.

Edwards-Helaire made his return to the Chiefs lineup against the Dallas Cowboys in the team’s final game before their bye week. The back had missed five games due to an MCL injury. He had 76 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches against Dallas.

The Chiefs will already be without two players — offensive lineman Lucas Niang and cornerback Rashad Fenton — for the game, but offensive lineman Kyle Long could be active for the first time this season after returning from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Andrew Wylie is still expected to start at right tackle.