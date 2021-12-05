 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘should play’ vs. Broncos

The running back missed practice on Friday due to an illness.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Edwards-Helaire missed practice Friday afternoon due to what Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described as a “stomach flu.” Reid added that he expected the running back would be fine to play despite missing the practice.

Edwards-Helaire made his return to the Chiefs lineup against the Dallas Cowboys in the team’s final game before their bye week. The back had missed five games due to an MCL injury. He had 76 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches against Dallas.

The Chiefs will already be without two players — offensive lineman Lucas Niang and cornerback Rashad Fenton — for the game, but offensive lineman Kyle Long could be active for the first time this season after returning from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Andrew Wylie is still expected to start at right tackle.

