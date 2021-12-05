Broncos vs. Chiefs 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos in a key divisional contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Originally scheduled for an early afternoon kickoff, the matchup was flexed into Sunday Night Football. The game will now begin at 7:20 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). It is being broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

The defending AFC champions enter Week 13 leading the AFC West. After beginning the season with a disappointing 3-4 record, Kansas City has now won four straight games — most recently a 19-9 defeat of the Dallas Cowboys. The Broncos are now tied with the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders at 6-5 after winning three of their last four games — the last of which was 28-13 upset of the Chargers. This means that with a win on Sunday night, the Broncos could take over the division’s top spot.

But much more than the division lead will be at stake. The Chiefs currently own an 11-game winning streak against the Broncos — one that started when Kansas City broke a seven-game losing streak against Denver in 2015. The Broncos need a win to remain among the teams with a chance at the playoffs. And in order to have a chance for their sixth consecutive division title — not to mention the AFC’s first seed — the Chiefs cannot afford a loss.

Denver comes into the game with the NFL’s third-best scoring defense. Meanwhile, the Kansas City defense — currently ranked 13th — has been red hot during the team’s winning streak, allowing an average of just 11.8 points per game. The Chiefs are ranked ninth in scoring, while the Broncos are ranked 21st.

Under quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City has consistently had one of the league’s best offenses. But the unit has struggled with turnovers and playing in sync through many of this season’s games, averaging a full four points less per game than it did in 2020. But with its newly-revamped offensive line built around rookie center Creed Humphrey, the offense is hoping to get back on track during the season’s stretch run.

In this game, that might not be easy; the Broncos’ defense is ranked fourth in passer rating allowed. So the Chiefs’ offense could well choose to lean on their running game more than usual to help create opportunities downfield. But with its leading rusher Melvin Gordon out for the game, Denver could well choose the opposite approach against Kansas City — particularly since Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton will also miss the game.

It promises to be quite a matchup.

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Stadium gates open: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. COVID-19: With the expiration of the Kansas City, Missouri mask ordinance, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. However, per Kansas City Health Department recommendations, masks are still encouraged.

With the expiration of the Kansas City, Missouri mask ordinance, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. However, per Kansas City Health Department recommendations, masks are still encouraged. Masks are not required outdoors — but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com.

— but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Arrowhead Stadium events. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.