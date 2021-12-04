Chiefs announce 2 coaches out for Sunday Night Football vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two coaches for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos due to the NFL’s COVID protocols. The team made the announcement via its official Twitter account on Saturday.

Additionally, defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham will miss tomorrow’s game due to COVID protocols. His role will be absorbed by multiple members of the defensive staff. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 4, 2021

Offensive line coach Andy Heck and defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham will miss the game. Heck has done an excellent job developing the Chiefs’ new offensive line this season. His assistant Corey Matthaei will take his place on the sideline for the game.