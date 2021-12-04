 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs announce 2 coaches out for Sunday Night Football vs. Broncos

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: NOV 21 Cowboys at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two coaches for Sunday night’s game against the Denver Broncos due to the NFL’s COVID protocols. The team made the announcement via its official Twitter account on Saturday.

Offensive line coach Andy Heck and defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham will miss the game. Heck has done an excellent job developing the Chiefs’ new offensive line this season. His assistant Corey Matthaei will take his place on the sideline for the game.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...