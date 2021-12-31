Chiefs vs. Bengals final injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire may play

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Bengals

Some notes

The Chiefs have only one player with a designation entering the game against the Bengals — and it’s actually a pleasant surprise. Despite not practicing all week, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable. Edwards-Helaire was originally thought to be “week to week.”

Head coach Andy Reid presumes that the running back will be a game-time decision. Reid also noted the Chiefs have options there: Jerick McKinnon has been practicing after being designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week.

Reid: “[McKinnon’s] been able to work in and get some work done. So, if Clyde can’t be back, then he’ll jump in.”

Left guard Joe Thuney (illness) was back at practice on Friday and is good to go.

. The Bengals’ injury report was unchanged all week, and linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) is set to make his return after a three-game absence.

It is worth noting that the Bengals placed wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Trae Waynes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, backup quarterback Brandon Allen and wide receiver Auden Tate reportedly may clear the list by game time.

