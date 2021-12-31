 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bengals final injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire may play

This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Bengals.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Bengals

Some notes

For Thursday’s injury report, click here.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...