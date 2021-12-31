Madden Simulation: Burrow and Mahomes go toe to toe in ‘The Jungle’

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs hope to continue their winning streak of eight games and make it nine as they are on the road in a wintery jungle taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. As usual, we simulated the matchup first in the EA Universe.

It was an interesting start to the game due to the wintery element. There is a chance of rain and snow on Sunday — and the EA Universe determined the weather would be snowy.

Running back Joe Mixon had 62 yards and a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Mixon eclipsed over 100 yards on the ground just four minutes into the second quarter, and he finished the day with 132 yards.

Winter weather for Patrick Mahomes is no problem in reality and in the EA Universe. Mahomes was able to throw to all his weapons this week, as more players cleared from COVID Protocol. Even though Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce didn't score a touchdown, they were crucial in this game as they were Mahomes most reliable targets. The Chiefs could not get a consistent running game going through the snow.

Travis Kelce was Mahomes’ third-down go-to. He caught 11 passes, including seven of them on third down. Mahomes missed Kelce during the Steelers simulation, and he made up for it during this simulation.

The Chiefs' defense had an odd game, in which it could not stop the run but handled Joe Burrow through the air. Cornerback Mike Hughes had a big pick-six in the first quarter to help set the tone. The Chiefs defense adjusted in the second half, holding Mixon to 3 yards.

The game plan for the Bengals was to run the ball due to the weather, and they did in the first half, but when they got behind, they had to throw, and the Chiefs’ secondary picked off two passes.

Final score: Chiefs 28, Bengals 13

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 28/35, 313 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Joe Burrow 26/44, 220 yards, 2 INT

Joe Mixon 26 att, 135 yards, 1 TD, 11 rec, 62 yards

Darrel Williams 20 att, 75 yards

Derrick Gore 1 att, 1 yard, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 10 rec, 117 yards

Demarcus Robinson 5 rec, 50 yards, 1 TD

Tyreek Hill, 4 rec, 66 yards

Anthony Hitchens 16 total (7 solo)

Mike Hughes 7 total (4 solo) INT, TD

In Week 18, the Chiefs will close out the regular season in Denver. Kickoff is set for 3:25 Arrowhead Time. We will have the game here first in the EA Universe.