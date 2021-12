DE @JaredAllen69 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @Chiefs | @Vikings pic.twitter.com/RqFGRE6nj3 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Drafted by the Chiefs in 2004, Allen played four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before moving onto the Minnesota Vikings. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which airs live Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Arrowhead Time.