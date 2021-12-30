Chiefs vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: Joe Thuney added to report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Joe Thuney G Illness - DNP - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP DNP - - Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FP FP - - Jarran Reed DT Foot FP FP - - Willie Gay LB Hip FP FP - - Ben Niemann LB Ankle FP FP - - Mike Hughes CB NIR (Personal) DNP FP - - Tyrann Mathieu S Quad FP FP - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cam Sample DE Hamstring DNP DNP - - Jalen Davis CB Ankle DNP DNP - - Joe Burrow QB Rt. Finger FP FP - - Khalid Kareem DE Concussion FP FP - - Logan Wilson LB Shoulder FP FP - -

Some notes

The Kansas City Chiefs had two players out of practice on Thursday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed his second practice in a row, as he is considered “week-to-week.” It is unlikely the Chiefs will have Edwards-Helaire on the field against the Bengals.

on Thursday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed his second practice in a row, as he is considered “week-to-week.” It is unlikely the Chiefs will have Edwards-Helaire on the field against the Bengals. Cornerback Mike Hughes, an excused absence on Wednesday, was back on Thursday, but left guard Joe Thuney (illness) missed practice because he was sick. The Chiefs specified that the sickness was not COVID-related.

on Wednesday, was back on Thursday, but left guard Joe Thuney (illness) practice because he was sick. The Chiefs specified that the sickness was not COVID-related. It was a good sign to see safety Tyrann Mathieu (quad) listed as a full participant for the second day in a row. He left last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early due to a quad contusion.

participant for the second day in a row. He left last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early due to a quad contusion. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Mathieu: “He feels great. We ended up taking him out of the game at that point and took him up and the trainers started working on him right away, and he came back the next day and he was great. We all know he’s a tough kid and loves to play, but in the game we had enough of a lead there where we could do that and just get it started, and boy it made a huge difference.”

“He feels great. We ended up taking him out of the game at that point and took him up and the trainers started working on him right away, and he came back the next day and he was great. We all know he’s a tough kid and loves to play, but in the game we had enough of a lead there where we could do that and just get it started, and boy it made a huge difference.” The Bengals’ injury report was unchanged from Wednesday.

For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.