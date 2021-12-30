Chiefs vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: Joe Thuney added to report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|-
|-
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jarran Reed
|DT
|Foot
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Ben Niemann
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|NIR (Personal)
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Quad
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Bengals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Cam Sample
|DE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Rt. Finger
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Khalid Kareem
|DE
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Kansas City Chiefs had two players out of practice on Thursday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed his second practice in a row, as he is considered “week-to-week.” It is unlikely the Chiefs will have Edwards-Helaire on the field against the Bengals.
- Cornerback Mike Hughes, an excused absence on Wednesday, was back on Thursday, but left guard Joe Thuney (illness) missed practice because he was sick. The Chiefs specified that the sickness was not COVID-related.
- It was a good sign to see safety Tyrann Mathieu (quad) listed as a full participant for the second day in a row. He left last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early due to a quad contusion.
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Mathieu: “He feels great. We ended up taking him out of the game at that point and took him up and the trainers started working on him right away, and he came back the next day and he was great. We all know he’s a tough kid and loves to play, but in the game we had enough of a lead there where we could do that and just get it started, and boy it made a huge difference.”
- The Bengals’ injury report was unchanged from Wednesday.
