Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the month

The 2021 NFL season may not have started the way Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes intended it to — but it sure ended that way. On Thursday morning, the league announced Mahomes as its AFC offensive player of the month for December.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to four significant wins in December — three over AFC West division rivals — the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers — before finishing with a win over a familiar conference foe: the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs were the only undefeated AFC team in December.

As far as statistics go, the quarterback was 89 of 130 (68.5 percent) for 1,110 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions for a 108.8 rating during December. He also recorded 64 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Mahomes’ award marks the fourth time in his four years as Chiefs starter that he won the monthly award (he also took home the award for September in 2018 and 2019, as well as November 2020).

Mahomes is one of three active quarterbacks with at least four offensive player of the month awards, joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (11) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (10).