In the NFL’s Week 17, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5 points.
As the Chiefs and Bengals play, the Miami Dolphins (8-7) will face the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Nashville. With victories by both the Chiefs and Dolphins, Kansas City will clinch the AFC’s first seed in the playoffs — and its only postseason bye.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) during Sunday’s early games — while during the late-afternoon slate, the Denver Broncos (7-8) will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7).
In other early games, the Buffalo Bills (9-6) are hosting Atlanta Falcons (7-8), the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will play the Washington Football Team (6-9) in our nation’s capital and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will be in Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys.
The late-afternoon games will also feature the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7).
There’s an NFC North battle on Sunday Night Football as the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) play the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field — and on Monday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) host the Cleveland Browns (7-8) in an AFC North showdown.
Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 156-81-3
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5)?
-
69%
Dolphins
-
30%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (11-4) at Jets (4-11)?
-
94%
Buccaneers
-
5%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (7-8) at Bills (9-6)?
-
6%
Falcons
-
93%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (8-7) at Colts (9-6)?
-
21%
Raiders
-
78%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Giants (4-11) at Bears (5-10)?
-
11%
Giants
-
88%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (10-5) at Cowboys (11-4)?
-
37%
Cardinals
-
62%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (8-7) at Washington (6-9)?
-
81%
Eagles
-
18%
Washington
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (5-10) at Saints (7-8)?
-
15%
Panthers
-
84%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (2-13) at Patriots (9-6)?
-
4%
Jaguars
-
95%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Texans (4-11) at 49ers (8-7)?
-
15%
Texans
-
84%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (7-8) at Chargers (8-7)?
-
19%
Broncos
-
80%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Lions (2-12-1) at Seahawks (5-10)?
-
28%
Lions
-
71%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Rams (11-4) at Ravens (8-7)?
-
90%
Rams
-
10%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (7-8) at Packers (12-3)?
-
17%
Vikings
-
82%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Browns (7-8) at Steelers (7-7-1)?
-
69%
Browns
-
30%
Steelers
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 11 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 12 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 13 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 14 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 15 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 16 picks
|13-3-0
|Total
|156-81-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Kristian Gumminger
|98
|47
|1
|0.6747
|2
|2
|Mark Gunnels
|138
|69
|1
|0.6659
|3
|3
|Bryan Stewart
|157
|82
|1
|0.6563
|4
|4
|Pete Sweeney
|154
|85
|1
|0.6438
|5
|6
|Talon Graff
|153
|86
|1
|0.6396
|6
|10
|Matt Stagner
|144
|81
|1
|0.6394
|7
|5
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|145
|83
|1
|0.6354
|8
|8
|Stephen Serda
|151
|87
|1
|0.6339
|9
|7
|Kramer Sansone
|146
|86
|1
|0.6288
|10
|9
|Jared Sapp
|150
|89
|1
|0.6271
|11
|11
|Ethan Willinger
|148
|91
|1
|0.6188
|12
|12
|Rocky Magaña
|146
|93
|1
|0.6104
|13
|13
|John Dixon
|141
|98
|1
|0.5896
In Week 16, Matt Stagner’s 13-3-0 head-to-head record led the AP staff. Kristian Gumminger, Mark Gunnels and Ethan Willinger all went 12-4-0. Matt also went 13-3-0 against the spread, while Kristian, Mark, Kramer Sansone and Stephen Serda all went 10-4-0. In over/under, Talon Graff was 12-4-0 — with Pete Sweeney right behind at 11-5-0. Overall, Matt led the group with a 33-15-0 record, while Talon was second at 29-19-0.
Among 208 Tallysight experts in Week 16, Matt ranked fifth head-to-head and second against the spread — while in over/under, Talon and Pate ranked sixth and seventh. Matt placed fifth overall.
Over the whole season, Pete and Ron Kopp Jr. are ranked in the top 30 head-to-head, while Mark, Pete and Bryan Stewart rank first, fourth and 18th against the spread. Jared Sapp, Kristian and Talon rank fourth, sixth and 16th in over/under — and overall, Kristian, Pete and Mark stand third, fourth and 15th.
Loading comments...