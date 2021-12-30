In the NFL’s Week 17, the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5 points.

As the Chiefs and Bengals play, the Miami Dolphins (8-7) will face the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Nashville. With victories by both the Chiefs and Dolphins, Kansas City will clinch the AFC’s first seed in the playoffs — and its only postseason bye.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) during Sunday’s early games — while during the late-afternoon slate, the Denver Broncos (7-8) will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7).

In other early games, the Buffalo Bills (9-6) are hosting Atlanta Falcons (7-8), the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will play the Washington Football Team (6-9) in our nation’s capital and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will be in Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys.

The late-afternoon games will also feature the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7).

There’s an NFC North battle on Sunday Night Football as the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) play the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field — and on Monday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) host the Cleveland Browns (7-8) in an AFC North showdown.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 156-81-3

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5)? Dolphins

Titans vote view results 69% Dolphins (233 votes)

30% Titans (101 votes) 334 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (11-4) at Jets (4-11)? Buccaneers

Jets vote view results 94% Buccaneers (270 votes)

5% Jets (15 votes) 285 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Falcons (7-8) at Bills (9-6)? Falcons

Bills vote view results 6% Falcons (18 votes)

93% Bills (260 votes) 278 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (8-7) at Colts (9-6)? Raiders

Colts vote view results 21% Raiders (63 votes)

78% Colts (226 votes) 289 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (4-11) at Bears (5-10)? Giants

Bears vote view results 11% Giants (32 votes)

88% Bears (236 votes) 268 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (10-5) at Cowboys (11-4)? Cardinals

Cowboys vote view results 37% Cardinals (102 votes)

62% Cowboys (172 votes) 274 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (8-7) at Washington (6-9)? Eagles

Washington vote view results 81% Eagles (221 votes)

18% Washington (49 votes) 270 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (5-10) at Saints (7-8)? Panthers

Saints vote view results 15% Panthers (43 votes)

84% Saints (226 votes) 269 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (2-13) at Patriots (9-6)? Jaguars

Patriots vote view results 4% Jaguars (12 votes)

95% Patriots (250 votes) 262 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (4-11) at 49ers (8-7)? Texans

49ers vote view results 15% Texans (40 votes)

84% 49ers (217 votes) 257 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Broncos (7-8) at Chargers (8-7)? Broncos

Chargers vote view results 19% Broncos (53 votes)

80% Chargers (214 votes) 267 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (2-12-1) at Seahawks (5-10)? Lions

Seahawks vote view results 28% Lions (73 votes)

71% Seahawks (182 votes) 255 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (11-4) at Ravens (8-7)? Rams

Ravens vote view results 90% Rams (225 votes)

10% Ravens (25 votes) 250 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (7-8) at Packers (12-3)? Vikings

Packers vote view results 17% Vikings (43 votes)

82% Packers (208 votes) 251 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (7-8) at Steelers (7-7-1)? Browns

Steelers vote view results 69% Browns (177 votes)

30% Steelers (76 votes) 253 votes total Vote Now

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kristian Gumminger 98 47 1 0.6747 2 2 Mark Gunnels 138 69 1 0.6659 3 3 Bryan Stewart 157 82 1 0.6563 4 4 Pete Sweeney 154 85 1 0.6438 5 6 Talon Graff 153 86 1 0.6396 6 10 Matt Stagner 144 81 1 0.6394 7 5 Ron Kopp Jr. 145 83 1 0.6354 8 8 Stephen Serda 151 87 1 0.6339 9 7 Kramer Sansone 146 86 1 0.6288 10 9 Jared Sapp 150 89 1 0.6271 11 11 Ethan Willinger 148 91 1 0.6188 12 12 Rocky Magaña 146 93 1 0.6104 13 13 John Dixon 141 98 1 0.5896

In Week 16, Matt Stagner’s 13-3-0 head-to-head record led the AP staff. Kristian Gumminger, Mark Gunnels and Ethan Willinger all went 12-4-0. Matt also went 13-3-0 against the spread, while Kristian, Mark, Kramer Sansone and Stephen Serda all went 10-4-0. In over/under, Talon Graff was 12-4-0 — with Pete Sweeney right behind at 11-5-0. Overall, Matt led the group with a 33-15-0 record, while Talon was second at 29-19-0.

Among 208 Tallysight experts in Week 16, Matt ranked fifth head-to-head and second against the spread — while in over/under, Talon and Pate ranked sixth and seventh. Matt placed fifth overall.

Over the whole season, Pete and Ron Kopp Jr. are ranked in the top 30 head-to-head, while Mark, Pete and Bryan Stewart rank first, fourth and 18th against the spread. Jared Sapp, Kristian and Talon rank fourth, sixth and 16th in over/under — and overall, Kristian, Pete and Mark stand third, fourth and 15th.