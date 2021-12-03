Almost all Chiefs fans are back on board entering Week 13

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. With the Chiefs’ bye in the rearview mirror, it seems the entire fan base is back on board.

Confidence rating

A week off from watching the Chiefs led to no change in the confidence rating of the fan base. Just like last week, 94% of Chiefs fans believe the team is headed in the right direction, a good thing with the division-rival Denver Broncos coming to town for Sunday Night Football. Las Vegas (the city, not the team) seems awfully confident in the team at the moment.

The Chiefs are still 9.5-point favorites to beat the Broncos, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

National voting on the AFC

Chiefs fans will be happy with the results of this poll, with 63% of fans saying they are not ready to crown the New England Patriots after they have won six straight games.

