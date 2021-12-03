Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: No Fenton, Niang Sunday night

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Lucas Niang OL Ribs LP DNP DNP OUT Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness - - DNP QUEST Kyle Long OL Knee FP FP FP - Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP FP FP - Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FP FP FP - Chris Lammons CB Hip FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP DNP DNP DOUBT Dalton Risner G Back DNP LP LP QUEST Bobby Massie T Ankle LP LP LP QUEST Quinn Meinerz OL Knee LP LP LP QUEST Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LP LP QUEST Jonathon Cooper OLB Neck - - LP QUEST Nate Hairston CB Hip - DNP LP QUEST Garett Bolles T Ankle - LP FP QUEST Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP LP FP - Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LP LP FP - Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FP FP - - Mike Purcell DL Thumb FP FP FP - Baron Browning ILB Back LP FP FP - Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LP FP FP - Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP LP FP - Kareem Jackson S Neck LP FP FP - Caden Sterns S Shoulder FP FP FP -

Some notes

Two Chiefs are officially out for the game: cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs). Neither player practiced on Friday. Andrew Wylie is expected to start his third straight game at right tackle.

The Chiefs have one questionable player — running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), who missed Friday's practice. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he has a "stomach flu" but he should be fine to play on Sunday night.

As a reminder, running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) do not appear on the injury report while they remain on injured reserve.

The Broncos have one player who is doubtful, a familiar face to the AFC West — running back Melvin Gordon. Rookie Javonte Williams is expected to take the lion's share of the carries for Denver. 2018 undrafted free agent Mike Boone should also have a few touches.

The Broncos have seven questionable players, including Dalton Risner (back), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle). guard Quinn Meinerz (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle). The Broncos reportedly have "hope" for a Massie return this week.

Left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) returned to the team from the COVID protocol on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. He is in line to play his first game since Week 8 against the Chiefs.

A new player to watch for the Broncos is outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (neck), who was added to the injury report on Friday, typically indicating he was injured during practice. He is among those questionable.

