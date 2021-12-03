Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: No Fenton, Niang Sunday night

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|QUEST
|Kyle Long
|OL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Shoulder/Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBT
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Quinn Meinerz
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Neck
|-
|-
|LP
|QUEST
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Hip
|-
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|-
|LP
|FP
|QUEST
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Tibia
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- Two Chiefs are officially out for the game: cornerback Rashad Fenton (knee) and right tackle Lucas Niang (ribs). Neither player practiced on Friday. Andrew Wylie is expected to start his third straight game at right tackle.
- The Chiefs have one questionable player — running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), who missed Friday’s practice. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he has a “stomach flu” but he should be fine to play on Sunday night.
- As a reminder, running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (knee) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) do not appear on the injury report while they remain on injured reserve.
- The Broncos have one player who is doubtful, a familiar face to the AFC West — running back Melvin Gordon. Rookie Javonte Williams is expected to take the lion’s share of the carries for Denver. 2018 undrafted free agent Mike Boone should also have a few touches.
- The Broncos have seven questionable players, including Dalton Risner (back), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle). guard Quinn Meinerz (knee) and right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle). The Broncos reportedly have “hope” for a Massie return this week.
- Left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) returned to the team from the COVID protocol on Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. He is in line to play his first game since Week 8 against the Chiefs.
- A new player to watch for the Broncos is outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (neck), who was added to the injury report on Friday, typically indicating he was injured during practice. He is among those questionable.
For Thursday’s injury report, click here.
Loading comments...