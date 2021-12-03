Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Broncos on Sunday Night Football

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed their Thanksgiving bye week last week, but Week 13 in the NFL is here with Kansas City taking on the Denver Broncos under the lights of Sunday Night Football. Of course, we simulated the matchup in the EA Universe.

A slow start for the Chiefs offense turned into a consistent pace to keep the pressure lead on the Broncos throughout the entire game. It wasn’t anything flashy, as the Patrick Mahomes was 37 of 44, which included dinks and dunks with a mixture of slants or crossing routes. There is nothing wrong with this style of play as it works, but we don’t see any more of the 20-plus-yard completions anymore due to the consistent Cover 2. Mahomes averaged 7.8 yards per pass attempt, which is efficient enough to methodically move down the field.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had an impressive game, collecting 13 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown. Hill spread the field as the Chiefs were trying to go deep, allowing Mahomes to scramble and find the open room — the quarterback rushed for 47 yards. We might see more and more of this down the stretch of the 2021 season.

The Chiefs defense has vastly improved since the addition of Melvin Ingram. Ingram was able to pressure Bridgewater and had two tackles for a loss. It wasn’t just Ingram putting in all the work on the defense, as Charvarius Ward picked off Bridgewater two times — one of which came off the hands of Anthony Hitchens in the fourth quarter. Even though the Chiefs defense gave up 28 points, it played exceptionally well.

Final score: Chiefs 31, Broncos 28

Notable stats

Teddy Bridgewater 32/41, 418 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Patrick Mahomes 37/44, 344 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 6 rushes, 47 yards, 1 TD,

Javonte Williams 17 att, 60 yards, 2 TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 11 att, 43 yards

Tyreek Hill 13 rec, 159 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 11 rec, 86 yards, 1 TD

Noah Fant 9 rec, 92 yards, 1 TD

Courtland Sutton 7 rec, 118 yards, 1 TD

Charvarius Ward 5 tackles (3 solo), 2 INT

Melvin Ingram 5 tackles (3 solo) 2 tackles for loss

Anthony Hitchens 12 tackles (4 solo) 1.0 sack

Chris Jones 5 tackles (1 solo) 1.0 sack

In Week 14, the Chiefs are back home, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders for a Noon kickoff. Remember: the last time the Raiders played the Chiefs in the EA Universe, the Chiefs won 48-31. Round two next week.