Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: 2 Chiefs miss to start week

This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Bengals.

By Pete Sweeney
Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP - - -
Mike Hughes CB NIR-Pers DNP - - -
Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FP - - -
Jarran Reed DT Foot FP - - -
Willie Gay LB Hip FP - - -
Ben Niemann LB Ankle FP - - -
Tyrann Mathieu S Quad FP - - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Cam Sample DE Hamstring DNP - - -
Jalen Davis CB Ankle DNP - - -
Joe Burrow QB Rt Finger FP - - -
Khalid Kareem DE Concussion FP - - -
Logan Wilson LB Shoulder FP - - -

Some notes

  • The Kansas City Chiefs had two players out of practice on Wednesday. As expected, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed the workout, as he is considered “week-to-week.” Cornerback Mike Hughes missed the practice because he was excused.
  • It was a good sign to see safety Tyrann Mathieu (quad) listed as a full participant. He left last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early due to a quad contusion.
  • Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Mathieu: “He feels great. We ended up taking him out of the game at that point and took him up and the trainers started working on him right away, and he came back the next day and he was great. We all know he’s a tough kid and loves to play, but in the game we had enough of a lead there where we could do that and just get it started, and boy it made a huge difference.”
  • Originally thought to be likely out for this week, linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) was a full participant for the Bengals on Wednesday, a sign that he could return against the Chiefs after missing three games.
  • Linebacker Germaine Pratt has already been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and may play, but he is likely to be out of practice all week.

