Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: 2 Chiefs miss to start week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|NIR-Pers
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jarran Reed
|DT
|Foot
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Hip
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Ben Niemann
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Bengals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Cam Sample
|DE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Rt Finger
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Khalid Kareem
|DE
|Concussion
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Kansas City Chiefs had two players out of practice on Wednesday. As expected, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed the workout, as he is considered “week-to-week.” Cornerback Mike Hughes missed the practice because he was excused.
- It was a good sign to see safety Tyrann Mathieu (quad) listed as a full participant. He left last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers early due to a quad contusion.
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Mathieu: “He feels great. We ended up taking him out of the game at that point and took him up and the trainers started working on him right away, and he came back the next day and he was great. We all know he’s a tough kid and loves to play, but in the game we had enough of a lead there where we could do that and just get it started, and boy it made a huge difference.”
- Originally thought to be likely out for this week, linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) was a full participant for the Bengals on Wednesday, a sign that he could return against the Chiefs after missing three games.
- Linebacker Germaine Pratt has already been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and may play, but he is likely to be out of practice all week.
