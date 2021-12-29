Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: 2 Chiefs miss to start week

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs go on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Noon Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder DNP - - - Mike Hughes CB NIR-Pers DNP - - - Derrick Nnadi DT Shoulder FP - - - Jarran Reed DT Foot FP - - - Willie Gay LB Hip FP - - - Ben Niemann LB Ankle FP - - - Tyrann Mathieu S Quad FP - - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cam Sample DE Hamstring DNP - - - Jalen Davis CB Ankle DNP - - - Joe Burrow QB Rt Finger FP - - - Khalid Kareem DE Concussion FP - - - Logan Wilson LB Shoulder FP - - -

