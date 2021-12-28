Week 17 AP NFL power rankings: the Chiefs are the NFL’s most complete team

This is is the season of giving — and for the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans, no two teams were more generous with their gifts than the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Seemingly unable to control their Christmas excitement, those teams thought it would be a good idea to give the two best teams in the NFL a helping hand. Maybe Santa will reward their good behavior by giving both of them new quarterbacks next season?

Arrowhead Pride's weekly Power Rankings chat



Cue the music, says @tomchilds56! The #Chiefs are back where they belong in the AP rankings as they begin Week 17. pic.twitter.com/zgJ35F1aOk — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 28, 2021

This week’s voters were Ron Kopp Jr, Mark Gunnels, Talon Graff, Rocky Magaña, Jared Sapp, Bryan Stewart, Stephen Serda, Kristian Gumminger, Ethan Willinger and myself.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2nd)

It was a journey to get here — but the Chiefs have made it back to the top. At the moment, they’re easily the most complete team in football.

2. Green Bay Packers (1st)

Despite the turnovers they were handed, the Packers’ defense was shredded by the Browns. A small concern heading into the playoffs.

3. Dallas Cowboys (4th)

Just like the Chiefs, they are rounding out into form on both sides of the ball.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3rd)

Antonio Brown’s ego would have loved being the main receiver in an offense once again.

5. Los Angeles Rams (5th)

Cam Akers’ speedy recovery from a torn Achilles is a medical miracle.

6. Buffalo Bills (8th)

Going into the playoffs, the Bills are the only AFC team that scares me.

7. Indianapolis Colts (9th)

They continue to win despite Carson Wentz — not because of him.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (13th) | This week’s high riser

Joe Burrow went off against the Ravens’ reserves.

9. Arizona Cardinals (7th)

It’s all starting to fall apart in Arizona.

10. Tennessee Titans (12th)

They should throw to A.J. Brown on every single down.

11. New England Patriots (6th) | This week’s big faller

Against the Bills, I was cheering them on. That’s how little I fear them.

12. San Francisco 49ers (10th)

We shouldn’t mock Jimmy G too much. If he were able to hit wide-open receivers, then there is every chance that Patrick Mahomes would be ringless.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (11th)

Hahahahahaha.

14. Baltimore Ravens (14th)

They’ve done terrifically well to still be within a shout of the playoffs.

15. Cleveland Browns (15th)

If the Browns eventually miss out on the postseason, they only have themselves (or their quarterback) to blame.

16. Minnesota Vikings (17th)

No receiver in NFL history has been as productive in their first two years as Justin Jefferson. That’s some achievement.

17. Miami Dolphins (19th)

We’re all Dolphins fans this weekend.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (22nd)

I bet you didn’t know that the Eagles are currently the sixth seed in the NFC? Because I certainly didn’t.

19. New Orleans Saints (16th)

The NFL did New Orleans no favors by making their game against the Dolphins go ahead.

20. Las Vegas Raiders (20th)

At least Derek Carr has a lot of yards this year.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (18th)

Dionte Johnson just dropping the ball summed up the Steelers’ day.

22. Denver Broncos (23rd)

Please beat the Chargers again this weekend.

23. Carolina Panthers (26th)

The constant switching of Cam Newton and Sam Darnold reeks of desperation. Matt Rhule’s seat is very warm.

24. Atlanta Falcons (25th)

Cordarelle Patterson was robbed of a Pro Bowl selection.

25. Washingtorn Football Team (24th)

They lost by how many!?

26. Seattle Seahawks (21st)

Guaranteed to finish dead-last in the NFC West. When was the last time that happened?

27. Chicago Bears (27th)

Death, taxes and the Bears ranking 27th.

28. Houston Texans (30th)

Thanks for giving us another thing we can use to laugh at the Chargers.

29. New York Giants (28th)

Joe Judge and Daniel Jones will be back in 2022. I feel so sorry for Giants fans.

30. Detroit Lions (29th)

They continue to hang around in games.

31. New York Jets (31st)

They were saved by Trevor Lawrence’s impatience.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (32nd)

Is it 2020 again?