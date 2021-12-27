 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Chiefs receive good injury news on Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The running back left the game against the Steelers due to a shoulder injury.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs received good news on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Edwards-Helaire has some swelling of his injured shoulder, but there is no structural damage.

Rapoport added that Edwards-Helaire should return "shortly," but it remains unclear if that means Edwards-Helaire will miss the Chiefs' upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In the meantime, the Chiefs currently have two other running backs on the 53-man roster in backup Darrel Williams and third-string back Derrick Gore. Williams and Gore combined for 189 all-purpose yards in the Chiefs' 36-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs also have former 2017 sixth-rounder Elijah McGuire on their practice squad, and veteran Jerick McKinnon is eligible to return from injured reserve.

"We'll kind of figure that out [Monday]," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid prior to Edwards-Helaire's test results becoming public. "McKinnon is in a pretty good position physically, so we'll just see how he does and then we'll see where Clyde's at after we get some of these reports back. We'll go from there and I'll get with (general manager) [Brett] Veach and (vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick [Burkholder] and the docs later."

In 10 games this season, Edwards-Helaire has 119 rushing attempts for 517 yards and four touchdowns, adding 19 receptions for 129 yards and two scores through the air. On Sunday, he scored the first touchdown in the Chiefs' win over the Steelers.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...