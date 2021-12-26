Chiefs open as favorites vs. Bengals in Week 17

In Week 17, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Chiefs have won eight games in a row, and the Bengals are winners of four of their last six games. Despite Kansas City being on the road in this matchup, it is a 4.5-point favorite over Cincinnati, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs opened as 10-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 16 matchup, and they easily covered the big spread with a 26-point victory. The Bengals won a blowout of their own in Week 16, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 41-21. At this writing, the Chiefs have the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Bengals come in at No. 3.

The Chiefs last played the Bengals in the regular season in Week 7 of 2018 on Sunday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes outdueled Andy Dalton by throwing for more than 350 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-10 Chiefs win. Times have since changed for the Bengals, who are now led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.