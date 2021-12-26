Andy Reid provides injury notes on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyrann Mathieu

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered two key injuries in their 36-10 blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. During the game, the team announced that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hurt his collarbone and safety Tyrann Mathieu hurt his quad — and both players were ruled out.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed the players during his opening press statement after the game.

“Just the two injuries,” started Reid. “Clyde, who hurt his shoulder. We’ll just see how bad it is [Monday]. And then, the Badger has a quad contusion — so he came out, too, at the end there.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Edwards-Helaire’s X-ray was negative but that he will have an MRI on Monday.

The running back had nine carries for 27 yards and a rushing touchdown — the Chiefs’ first score of the game that made it 7-0. Edwards-Helaire added a reception for four yards. Mathieu had two tackles and a fumble recovery in the Chiefs’ win.

Both players have already missed games this season. Mathieu missed the Chiefs’ Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns due to a coach’s decision after he spend time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Edwards-Helaire missed five games during the middle of the season due to a sprained MCL.

At this writing, it is unclear whether either player will need to miss time.