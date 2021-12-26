 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs vs. Steelers: highlights from the game

Rounding up the Chiefs’ best plays from Week 16.

By Pete Sweeney
It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 16 late-afternoon game at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are the Kansas City highlights:

Clyde with an angry run

All the time in the world

Mecole to the pylon!

My goodness, Byron

