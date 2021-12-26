Steelers vs. Chiefs 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Game
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 16 game filled with playoff implications. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
The defending AFC champions now stand 10-4, leading the AFC West after seven consecutive victories — including a thrilling 36-28 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football during Week 15. A win against the Steelers will clinch a playoff berth — and if paired with a Sunday loss by the Chargers, will secure the team its sixth-consecutive division championship and guarantee at least one home playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Champions of their division in 2021, the Steelers arrive in Kansas City with a 7-6-1 record that currently has them in third place in the AFC North’s standings. They have won only three of their last seven games — but a week ago, they defeated the second-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-13 to keep their playoff hopes alive. With two losses in the last three games of the season, the Steelers will face playoff elimination; against Kansas City, their backs are against the wall.
So while the playoff implications for both teams in this contest are significant, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over the Chiefs.
Tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton, right tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback Rashad Fenton, placekicker Harrison Butker, punter Tommy Townsend, safety Armani Watts — a key special teams contributor — and reserve offensive lineman Kyle Long are all on Kansas City’s Reserve/COVID list; they will all miss the game.
On Saturday, Kelce, Bolton and Niang were activated to the team’s roster — suggesting that the team believed they could all pass the NFL’s COVID protocols before the game — but on Sunday morning, the team announced that all three of these key players would be out.
In addition, Kansas City quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka, running backs coach Greg Lewis and assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei have also tested positive. They will not be on the sidelines for the matchup,
Meanwhile, other players who had been previously been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID list — including wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive lineman Chris Jones, cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and tight end Blake Bell — will all be available to play.
Under normal circumstances, this matchup would be a big matchup between two well-coached teams with very strong traditions of success. But Sunday’s game will also be a key test of Kansas City’s roster depth for the remainder of the season — and the postseason to follow.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Weather forecast: Cloudy and 59, wind SSE at 17 mph
- Matchup history: 22-11 Steelers (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -10, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Jerome Boger (23), umpire Barry Anderson (20), down judge Frank LeBlanc (44), line judge Rusty Baynes (59), field judge Steve Zimmer (22), side judge Jonah Monroe (120), back judge Steve Patrick (17), replay official Ross Smith and replay assistant Gerald Frye.
- Pageantry: Colors: Leawood Police Department. National Anthem: Maelyn Jarmon. Flyover: KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas. Drum Deck Honoree: Heidi Gardner. Spirit Leader: Mary Esselman of Operation Breakthrough
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KDKA (CBS/2-Pittsburgh) and CBS affiliates nationwide — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 227
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM-Kansas City)
- Steelers radio broadcast: with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, Max Starks and Missi Matthews on WDVE (102.5 FM-Pittsburgh), WBGG (970 AN-Pittsburgh) and Steelers Radio Network affiliates
- Enemy SB Nation site: Behind the Steel Curtain
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
What you need to know in the stadium
- Parking lots open: 11 a.m.
- Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.
- COVID-19: With the expiration of the Kansas City, Missouri mask ordinance, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. However, per Kansas City Health Department recommendations, masks are still encouraged.
- Masks are not required outdoors — but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com.
- Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
- Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
- Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Arrowhead Stadium events. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
